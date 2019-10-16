Bellefonte football’s senior night festivities will go on, despite Bishop Carroll’s forfeit

SHARE COPY LINK

A second team in Centre County won’t be playing PIAA high school football this Friday night due to forfeiture. The Bellefonte Red Raiders will receive a win in Week 9 after their scheduled opponent, the Bishop Carroll Huskies, forfeited the game, according to the Bellefonte Athletic Department.

The Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties were on the other end of a similar announcement earlier this week. The Mounties decided to forfeit their final two games of the season because of injuries and player safety concerns. P-O’s season forfeiture has caused another Centre County team, Penns Valley, to miss out on its senior night, scheduled for Oct. 25.

The Friday night game against the Huskies was set to be the Red Raiders’ Senior Night, and those festivities will still take place. The athletic department said the school will recognize seniors from the football team, cheerleading team and the marching band.

Eric Funk, father of senior running back C.J. Funk, said the parents of the players were disappointed to hear the school won’t have a Senior Night game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This senior class has earned the right to play one last game on their home field and be recognized in front of the home crowd for all of their hard work and dedication,” he told the Centre Daily Times. “However, they’re a tough group of boys and will use this to fuel them going forward.”

The celebration replacing the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rogers Stadium and will be free to the public. Concessions will be open at the event and will serve a limited menu of hot dogs, fries and drinks. The event will also include a food drive for the Bellefonte Food Bank. Any fan who brings a nonperishable food item will receive a ticket for free admission to a Bellefonte Area School District-sponsored athletic event.

Eric Funk is hopeful the seniors will have a large crowd at the celebration Friday night.

“We’re hoping that every single member of the community and media will still be present and support this very special group of seniors,” he said.

With the forfeiture of Friday night’s game, the Red Raiders will be 7-2 heading into its regular season finale against the Bald Eagle Area Eagles.

Officials from Bishop Carroll have not yet responded to requests for comment.