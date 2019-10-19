3 takeaways from Week 9 of Centre County high school football

Centre County went 2-1 in games play Friday night and 3-2 overall. Philipsburg-Osceola forfeited to Clearfield as part of a decision to bring its season to an end for player safety reasons. Bellefonte earned a win after Bishop Carroll forfeited due to injury issues and lack of available players. Penns Valley and State College dominated their opponents on their ways to victory while Bald Eagle Area lost a game that won’t affect its postseason.

Let’s take a look at all three teams that played Friday night.

1. Penns Valley locks up the Mountain League

The Rams clinched the Mountain League championship Friday night in a 62-14 drubbing of Tyrone. The Penns Valley offense was once again at the top of its game, lighting up the scoreboard all night long. Senior quarterback Aaron Tobias commandeered the offense up and down the field Friday night, scoring seven touchdowns in the win. Two of those touchdowns came on the ground, while five came through the air. Those five put him within five of the record for most passing touchdowns in a season in the state. The current mark is 52, which is shared by former South Fayette passer Christian Brumbaugh and former Port Allegany quarterback Mark Bodamer. Tobias has 47 and will have a chance to break the record this season.

2. State College gets back on track

The Little Lions were held to just 13 points in their first loss of the season last week when they fell to Central Dauphin, 34-13. This week, they lit up the scoreboard, taking down the Altoona Mountain Lions, 48-0. The Little Lions were heavily favored heading into the matchup and met the high bar that was set for them in this one. Junior running back Dresyn Green was once again the team’s best player on offense. He ran for 100 yards on 10 rushes in the game and scored three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came on the ground, while the third came on an interception return for a touchdown. Green is a vital piece of the State College offense, but not the only piece.

Senior quarterback Brady Dorner bounced back well from last week’s game against Central Dauphin. Dorner had two turnovers that led to Central Dauphin touchdowns in the game and put the Little Lions in a precarious position late in the game. This week, Dorner threw three touchdown passes in a bounceback effort. If Dorner can keep that level of play up, State College’s ceiling raises much higher.

State College’s Dresyn Green (2) had two rushing touchdowns and a pick-6 against Altoona on Friday. Mark Helbley Photo provided

3. Bald Eagle Area is focused on the postseason

The Eagles dropped Friday night’s game to Jersey Shore, 42-0, but the team didn’t walk off the field looking defeated. They may have lost, but they already have the No. 1 seed in the district locked up, rendering Friday night’s result meaningless for the postseason. The main goal for Bald Eagle Area Friday night was to come out of the game healthy as the team prepares for the postseason, and they did a relatively good job of it. A few players were hurt in the first half, but they should be fine moving forward.

While the Eagles didn’t need to win, they gave up several opportunities to do so. They struggled in the red zone in the game, getting themselves in a 15-0 hole at the half when they could have been in the lead. If they can clean those issues up and stay healthy, this team still has a shot to make a deep run in the postseason.

Bald Eagle Area’s Jaden Jones makes a pass that was incomplete during the game against Jersey Shore on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com