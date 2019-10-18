LIVE BLOG: Photos, stories and results from Week 9 of Centre County high school football

Just like that, the regular PIAA high school football season is almost over.

Week 9 will be a bit different than previous weeks, as only three of Centre County’s five teams will be playing. Philipsburg-Osceola made the decision Sunday to forfeit the remainder of its season due to player safety concerns. Bishop Carroll forfeited this week’s game for the same reason, leaving Bellefonte without a senior day opponent.

Both Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola will honor the senior members of their football teams, marching bands and cheerleading squads tonight at their respective fields. Those who attend Bellefonte’s event are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the food bank.

Bellefonte football celebrates senior night. Bishop Carroll forfeited tonight‘s game giving the Red Raiders the win pic.twitter.com/mg34MWPzvn — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) October 18, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Of the three county teams playing Friday night, Bald Eagle Area will have the most difficult test — at home against a tough Jersey Shore team that spoiled Bellefonte’s season opener.

State College will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season against a struggling Altoona team, while Penns Valley quarterback Aaron Tobias will continue his march toward the top of the PIAA passing record books.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Bald Eagle Area and Jersey Shore are scoreless at the end of the first.

Quarterback Tanner Lorson takes it 10 yards into the end zone to get Jersey Shore on the board with 7:10 left in the half. The Bulldogs lead Bald Eagle 6-0 after missing the extra point.

Jersey Shore adds two after a BEA snap goes over QB Jaden Jones’ head and out the back of the end zone. Jersey Shore leads 8-0 with 2:59 left in the first half.

Bald Eagle trails Jersey Shore 15-0 close to half. BEA on 8 yard line with 6 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/w57DgBGFQb — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) October 19, 2019

Lorson hits Anthony Shaffer from 5yards out and the Jersey Shore lead is at 15. They’re up 15-0 with 1:33 left in the second quarter.

Lorson hits a wide open Stanton Westlin for a 39-yard touchdown pass. The extra point is good and Jersey Shore leads Bald Eagle, 22-0, with 7:35 left in the third quarter.

Lorson takes it in from 29 yards out and Jersey Shore is up 28-0 with 4:08 left in the third quarter after another missed extra point. BEA pulls its offensive and defensive starters.

Jersey Shore’s starters are still in the game and Dawson Sechrist scores from 18 yards out. Jersey Shore leads 35-0 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.

Jersey Shore scores again to make it 42-0. Hayden Packer punches it in from a yard out with 7:48 left in the game.

Penns Valley went 80 yards in three plays to score a touchdown 10:57 into the first. The PAT is good. At 11:27 into the second, quarterback Penns Valley QB Aaron Tobias hit Mason Lieb for a 54-yard touchdown. That was Lieb’s first TD of the season, and Tobias’ 43rd through the air. Aidan Brinker’s PAT is good.

Tobias runs into the end zone from the 7 yard line with 2:52 left in the half for this fourth rushing TD of the season.

Tyrone’s Broc Zimmerman hauls one in with 2.9 seconds left in the half. PAT is good.

Penns Valley gets the second half started with a 27-yard pass from Tobias to Logan Snyder to extend the lead to 28-7 with 11:08 left in the third. PAT is good. The Rams get the ball right back when Zach Royer picks up a fumble recovery at 10:56.

A 10-yard TD pass to Austin Fisher and a PAT makes it 35-7 Penns Valley with 10:18 left in the third. That’s Tobias’ third TD pass of the evening.

Penns Valley snags an interception to make it three turnovers for Tyrone in the half. Tobias runs in a 15-yard TD to make it 41-7. The PAT is no good.

Tyrone QB Keegan Gwinn connects with Brandon Homan to score for Tyrone. PAT is good.

Tobias connects with Snyder for a 62-yard TD play with 11:09 to go in the game. The PAT is good.

Tobias tosses a 32-yard to Fisher for another TD. That’s Tobias’ fifth passing TD of the night and 47th of the season as the mercy rule kicks in with the running clock. PAT is good.

State College QB Brady Dorner floated a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Edwards to put the Little Lions on the board 5:05 into the first quarter. Kicker Aiden Spitler made it 7-0.

State College’s Dresyn Green punched in this 12th rushing touchdown of the season, completing a 96-yard drive for the Little Lions with 11:07 to go in the half. PAT is good.

Edwards makes a big catch to put the Little Lions in scoring position. Dorner connects with Lokey Howell from 10 yards out to give the Little Lions another score with 8:01 to go in the half.

Edwards scores his second TD of the night on a 27-yard pass with 2:56 left in the half.

Green intercepts Altoona and runs it back 46 yards for a pick-6 with 51 seconds left in the half. The PAT failed.

Green runs it in for his second rushing TD of the night with 2:59 left in the third.

Replacing Dorner at QB, Conrad Moore runs 36 yards for a touchdown. PAT is good with 9:10 remaining.

Green ended the game with 100 rushing yards on 10 attempts and two touchdowns, plus a pick-6.

Other stories worth your time:

Previewing Centre County high school football games for Week 9

Bellefonte football’s senior night festivities will go on, despite Bishop Carroll’s forfeit

‘More than just football’: How 2 communities came together to help a Bellefonte player

Kickoff time set for Beaver Stadium Classic featuring State College vs. Cumberland Valley

How State College girls’ soccer is helping a local 4-year-old in his battle with cancer

Injuries cause Philipsburg-Osceola to forfeit remainder of varsity football season

5 takeaways from Week 8 of Centre County high school football

HS roundup: Several Centre County sports teams claim conference crown, advance in postseason

How former State College coach Jim Williams’ legacy will live on after death

Bald Eagle Area football pounds Huntingdon with its team back at full strength