HS Live Blog: Updates, stories, photos and results from Week 2 of postseason football

State championship dreams remain alive for four Centre County high school football teams.

After receiving a bye last week, the State College Little Lions will play in the subregional championship on Friday, while Bellefonte, Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley are still in district play. Bellefonte and BEA will play in the District 6 championship games for Class 4A and 3A, respectively, while the Penns Valley Rams will try their luck in the Class 2A semifinals.

State College, Bellefonte and Penns Valley pay at 7 p.m. Friday, while BEA will be in action starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Friday’s games

Penns Valley QB Aaron Tobias ties the Pennsylvania state single season passing touchdown record with a 4-yard pass to Austin Fisher to take the 7-0 lead.

Penns Valley’s Aaron Tobias ties the Pennsylvania state single season passing touchdown record with a 4-yard pass to Austin Fisher. They lead Richland, 7-0. pic.twitter.com/VDDo42pHU3 — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 9, 2019

Richland ties it up at 7 on a touchdown run by Trevor Tustin. The first quarter ends tied 7-7.

Richland takes a 14-7 lead on a fumble return for a TD with 10:08 left in the second quarter. Richland scores again on an 89-yd reception by Caleb Burke to go up 21-7.

Bellefonte tops off its opening drive with an 18-yard TD run by Nick Capparelle from a CJ Funk handoff with 9:38 left in the opening quarter. PAT is good.

The Red Raiders strike again on a 32-yard TD run up the middle by QB Ethan Rossman. Daniel Persiko’s PAT is good with 7:23 remaining in the opening quarter.

Rossman up the middle and in the end zone for a 32-yard @RollOnRaiders TD. 14-0 Bellefonte with 7 and a half to go #GOW @GeisingerHealth @cdt_sports — WHVL-TV (@WHVL) November 9, 2019

Bellefonte’s defense completes a goal-line stand to keep the Bison off the board as the quarter ends with Belleofnte up 14-0.

Jalen Emel punches one in from 6 yards out to give Bellefonte the 21-0 lead with 9:02 left in the half.

Clearfield scores its first TD of the game on a 1-yard run with 4:31 remaining in the half.

Field looks great. State College-McDowell coming up at 7! pic.twitter.com/FWpfm6jsej — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) November 8, 2019

Elijah Lopez listed as a starter on offense for McDowell. Danny Blue listed as a starter at linebacker. pic.twitter.com/sq3Sl3V0kG — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) November 8, 2019

State College strikes first, going 47 yards on its opening drive. QB Brady Dorner found Isaiah Edwards in the end zone on 1st and 19 for a 21-yard TD pass. Aiden Spitler’s PAT is good with 10:46 left in the first quarter.

The Little Lions are able to stop McDowell’s first drive on defense. A 92-yard Lokey Howell kickoff return for a TD is called back due to penalty.

Dresyn Green fumbles in the red zone, ball recovered by McDowell.

PIAA Class 6A subregional after 1: State College 7, McDowell 0



SC had a 92-yard punt return for a TD called back but still moving the ball well. The Little Lions have more than 100 yards of offense but fumbled on the McDowell 5 to end the quarter. — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) November 9, 2019

Green makes up for his mistake by recovering a McDowell fumble to start the second.

McDowell fumbled the ball from scoring position, and State College’s Sammy Knipe returned it to the 10 yard line to set up a Green TD with 5:30 left in the half.

Huge turn of events as McDowell is inside the 5 and fumbles. State College returns it to the McDowell 10 with 5:37 left in the half. — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) November 9, 2019

Green scores again from 6 yards out with 1:48 remaining in the half.

Saturday’s game

What: Westmont Hilltop vs. Bald Eagle Area in the District 6 Class 3A championship

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mansion Park, Altoona

How to listen: WBLF 970AM/106.3FM or online at https://tribhssn.triblive.com/

