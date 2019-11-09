Snow doesn’t slow State College football down as the Little Lions run over McDowell

With about a half-inch of snow on the field, State College utilized its ground game to top McDowell 42-21 on Friday in the PIAA Class 6A District 6-10 subregional final at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Little Lions were led by two big rushing days from junior Dresyn Green, who was 14 for 145 with three touchdowns, and Nehemiah Howell, who was 12 for 127 and a pair of touchdowns.

State College got on the board first, with a 21-yard touchdown pass from QB Brady Dorner to Isaiah Edwards in the Little Lions’ opening possession. A series of mistakes, however, kept State College from being able to pull away. A 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Lokey Howell was called off because of a penalty, and Green fumbled the ball in the red zone.

With McDowell in scoring position on the the next possession, Edwards knocked the ball loose and Sammy Knipe recovered the fumble, running to the McDowell 10. Green took it from there to make it 14-0. State College then recovers the onside kick and Green scores again to give the Little Lions the 21-0 lead and all the momentum going into the half.

It was all State College from there.

“I’m proud of our kids’ effort,” State College coach Matt Lintal told Tom Reisenweber, of the Erie Times-News. “We had two touchdowns called back by penalty, but they hung in there and kept fighting. I’m proud of all of our guys, especially the guys up front.”

Dorner was 5 for 11 with passing yards 82 and a touchdown. Lokey Howell led State College in receiving yards, with 57 yards on three receptions.

State College is set to play Delaware Valley next weekend, time and date TBD.

State College Kevin Kurzinger pulls down McDowell QB Chris Juchno on Friday in the PIAA Class 6A subregional football game at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium. State College won 42-21. Mark Helbley Photo provided

State College 42, McDowell 21

(Friday at Erie)

MCD SC

First Downs: 22 20

Rushes-Yards: 33-132 37-363

Comp-Att-Int: 24-39-1 5-11-0

Passing Yards: 250 982

Fumbles-Lost: 2-2 4-1

Penalty Yards: 7-70 14-102

Total Yards: 382 445

Punts-Avg.: 3-42 2-48

State College: 7 14 21 0 — 42

McDowell: 0 0 14 7 — 21

First Quarter

SC — Isaiah Edwards 21 yard pass from Brady Dorner (Aiden Spitler kick)

Second Quarter

SC — Dresyn Green 10 yard run (Aiden Spitler kick)

SC — Dresyn Green 6 yard run (Aiden Spitler kick)

Third Quarter

MCD — Darius Wall 36 yard pass from Chris Juchno (Lenny McLaughlin kick)

SC — Dresyn Green 58 yard run (Aiden Spitler kick)

SC — Nehemiah Howell 9 yard run (Aiden Spitler kick)

MCD — Braeden Soboleski 24 yard pass from Chris Juchno (Lenny McLaughlin kick)

SC — Nehemiah Howell 57 yard run (Aiden Spitler kick)

Fourth Quarter

MCD — Damarion Rash 2 yard run (Lenny McLaughlin kick)

Rushing

SC: Dresyn Green 14-145, Nehemiah Howell 12-127, Brady Dorner 8-49, Isaiah Edwards 2-37, Lokey Howell 1-5

MCD: Elijah Lopez 14-50, Darius Wall 8-42, Damarion Rash 8-36, Taha Ramahi 1-2, Danny Blue 1-1, Chris Juchno 1-1

Passing

SC: Brady Dorner 5-11-82-0

MCD: Chris Juchno 24-39-250-1

Receiving

SC: Lokey Howell 3-57, Isaiah Edwards 1-21, Dresyn Green 1-4

MCD: Michael Beneski 7-72, Darius Wall 3-49, Elijah Lopez 2-45, Braeden Soboleski 5-41, Zach Edmiston 3-27, Damon Berarducci 4-16