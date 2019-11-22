High School Sports
Stories, photos and results from Centre County teams in PIAA football quarterfinal action
State championship dreams are still alive for Bald Eagle Area football as the Eagles held on to win a close one over Sharon Friday night to advance to the semifinals. Meanwhile, State College lost a close one to WPIAL champion Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Here’s what happened:
Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20 (final)
Bald Eagle Area football coach Jesse Nagle said that senior Gage McClenahan was coming back to play football — even though he had committed to wrestling for Cornell after high school — to win a state championship.
McClenahan played a big role in helping get his team two wins away from achieving that goal as the Eagles topped Sharon 21-20 in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Clarion University on Friday night.
The win marks the first trip ever for BEA to the state semifinals. The Eagles will take on WPIAL champion Central Valley at a site, time and date to be determined.
“It means everything. Hard work pays off,” McClenahan said about leading BEA to the program’s first state semifinals appearance.
McClenahan scored two of BEA’s touchdowns with the opening and final scores.
State College 21, Central Catholic 24 (final)
State College fell short in its upset quest Friday night, falling to the Central Catholic Vikings, 24-21.
The Little Lions got off to a hot start in the game, jumping out to a 14-0 lead on the back of two of their best playmakers. Senior wide receiver Lokey Howell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and junior running back Dresyn Green punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to get the game’s first 14 points.
The Vikings responded with a 65-yard touchdown pass and a 23-yard touchdown pass, both from quarterback Dominic Pieto to Gannon Carothers. They took the lead in the third quarter on a fake punt attempt to go up 21-14, but the Little Lions responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brady Dorner to Howell to tie it up at 21.
Central Catholic had the last laugh, however, after kicking a field goal with 1:13 left in the game, which proved to be enough to earn the win.
The loss brings the State College senior class’ career to an end. The group finished as the school’s all-time winningest class with 33 career wins.
Scores from around the state
Friday’s Scores
PIAA State Quarterfinal
Class 6A
Downingtown West 48, Coatesville 36
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24, State College 21
St. Joseph’s Prep 45, Nazareth Area 24
Class 5A
Archbishop Wood 41, Southern Lehigh 7
Cheltenham 43, Academy Park 42
Cocalico 45, Cedar Cliff 7
Class 4A
Dallas 43, Imhotep Charter 36
Jersey Shore 42, Pottsville 35, 3OT
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Berks Catholic 21
Thomas Jefferson 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 13
Class 3A
Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20
Tamaqua 20, Wyomissing 10
Class 2A
Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Juniata Valley 17
Farrell 28, Coudersport 0
Richland 29, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 22
Southern Columbia 63, Upper Dauphin 22
Wilmington 45, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 27
Class 1A
Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13
Comments