Stories, photos and results from Centre County teams in PIAA football quarterfinal action

State championship dreams are still alive for Bald Eagle Area football as the Eagles held on to win a close one over Sharon Friday night to advance to the semifinals. Meanwhile, State College lost a close one to WPIAL champion Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

Here’s what happened:

Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20 (final)

Made it just in time for kickoff for @bea_athletics football against Sharon in the @PIAA_Football Class 3A QFs pic.twitter.com/TueyUvjKQ5 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) November 22, 2019

Bald Eagle Area football coach Jesse Nagle said that senior Gage McClenahan was coming back to play football — even though he had committed to wrestling for Cornell after high school — to win a state championship.

McClenahan played a big role in helping get his team two wins away from achieving that goal as the Eagles topped Sharon 21-20 in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Clarion University on Friday night.

The win marks the first trip ever for BEA to the state semifinals. The Eagles will take on WPIAL champion Central Valley at a site, time and date to be determined.

“It means everything. Hard work pays off,” McClenahan said about leading BEA to the program’s first state semifinals appearance.

McClenahan scored two of BEA’s touchdowns with the opening and final scores.

State College 21, Central Catholic 24 (final)

State College fell short in its upset quest Friday night, falling to the Central Catholic Vikings, 24-21.

The Little Lions got off to a hot start in the game, jumping out to a 14-0 lead on the back of two of their best playmakers. Senior wide receiver Lokey Howell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and junior running back Dresyn Green punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to get the game’s first 14 points.

Dre Green for State High take it TOO THE HOUSE on kickoff. 7-0 Lions@WPAFootball @cdt_sports pic.twitter.com/m2oSHLoDjl — Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) November 23, 2019

@dregreenn Runs it in from the 3 to end State College's drive in another TD. 14-0 Lions with 8:42 in 1st.@WPAFootball@cdt_sports pic.twitter.com/097T8fHECh — Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) November 23, 2019

The Vikings responded with a 65-yard touchdown pass and a 23-yard touchdown pass, both from quarterback Dominic Pieto to Gannon Carothers. They took the lead in the third quarter on a fake punt attempt to go up 21-14, but the Little Lions responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Brady Dorner to Howell to tie it up at 21.

Lokey Howell catches a 25 yard TD from @BradyDorner23 to tie the game 21-21 with 10:22 left in 4th!@WPAFootball @cdt_sports pic.twitter.com/ES7MTyaboF — Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) November 23, 2019

Central Catholic had the last laugh, however, after kicking a field goal with 1:13 left in the game, which proved to be enough to earn the win.

The loss brings the State College senior class’ career to an end. The group finished as the school’s all-time winningest class with 33 career wins.

Scores from around the state

Friday’s Scores

PIAA State Quarterfinal

Class 6A

Downingtown West 48, Coatesville 36

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 24, State College 21

St. Joseph’s Prep 45, Nazareth Area 24

Class 5A

Archbishop Wood 41, Southern Lehigh 7

Cheltenham 43, Academy Park 42

Cocalico 45, Cedar Cliff 7

Class 4A

Dallas 43, Imhotep Charter 36

Jersey Shore 42, Pottsville 35, 3OT

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Berks Catholic 21

Thomas Jefferson 28, Erie Cathedral Prep 13

Class 3A

Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20

Tamaqua 20, Wyomissing 10

Class 2A

Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Juniata Valley 17

Farrell 28, Coudersport 0

Richland 29, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 22

Southern Columbia 63, Upper Dauphin 22

Wilmington 45, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 27

Class 1A

Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13