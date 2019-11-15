LIVE BLOG: Updates, stories and photos from Week 3 of postseason football for Centre County teams

State championship dreams are still alive for three Centre County high school football teams.

Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area both won District 6 titles last week, while State College prevailed in the District 6-10 subregional final to each move on to the first round of the PIAA football championships.

Here’s what to look for:

Bald Eagle Area will take on the Bedford Bison at 7 p.m. Friday in its first game of the PIAA Championships. The Eagles defeated Westmont Hilltop, 41-13, last week to earn the District 6 Class 3A title. The Bison are the No. 9 team in PennLive’s high school football rankings for Class 3A, while Bald Eagle Area is an honorable mention.

Bellefonte is in for a difficult matchup this week in the first round of the PIAA championships. The Red Raiders will take on the Cathedral Prep Ramblers after taking down the Clearfield Bison, 35-21, in last week’s District 6 Class 4A title game. The Ramblers enter the game as the No. 2 team in Class 4A, according to PennLive’s high school football rankings, while Bellefonte comes in at No. 8.

State College is set to take on the Delaware Valley Warriors for the second year in a row. The Little Lions enter the game coming off a 42-21 win over McDowell last Friday night in the District 6-10 subregional final. Delaware Valley enters the game as an honorable mention in PennLive’s Class 6A high school football rankings, while the Little Lions are No. 10.

