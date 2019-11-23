How Gage McClenahan, defense helped Bald Eagle Area football reach PIAA semifinals

Bald Eagle Area football coach Jesse Nagle said that senior Gage McClenahan was coming back after last year’s knee injury to play football — even though he had committed to wrestle for Cornell after high school — to win a state championship.

McClenahan’s teammates can be glad he did, as the senior played a big role in helping get the Eagles just two wins away from achieving that goal as BEA topped Sharon 21-20 in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at Clarion University on Friday night.

The win marks the first trip ever for BEA to the state semifinals. The Eagles will take on WPIAL champion Central Valley at a site, time and date to be determined.

“It means everything. Hard work pays off,” McClenahan said.

Nagle added: “It’s all about heart. It’s all about family. It’s all about never giving up. Those kids never gave up, every single play. I’m so proud of them.”

McClenahan scored two of Eagles’ touchdowns with the opening and final score. One came on offense and the other on special teams, which was the eventual game-winner.

McClenahan does it all for BEA, playing in all three phases of the game. He even will play multiple positions.

“Gage McClenahan blew his whole knee out last year,” Nagle said. “He had a decision to make, he’s the No. 5 recruit in the country at 160 pounds (for wrestling) right now. Right there is a guy who shows you he’s going to give you everything on the field and deserves every opportunity.”

The “160-pound” running back lined up as quarterback on BEA’s 1st and goal play from the 1-yard line in the first possession of the second quarter. He ran behind his lineman up the middle and the Eagles had a 7-0 lead after neither team scored in the opening quarter.

Quarterback Jaden Jones hit Matt Reese, who broke a tackle, and rumbled his way to the one for a 66-yard connection to set up McClenahan’s score. The drive, which started at BEA’s own 30, was three plays long and lasted just 51 seconds.

The Eagles, who gave up two quick scores to trail 14-7 with six minutes left in the half, were able to tie the game up before the half.

Jones and Reese connected for a 13-yard score with 44 seconds remaining. The Eagles’ drive started at Sharon’s 47 thanks to a field-position swap on a punt from Jones on BEA’s previous position that pinned the Tigers deep.

McClenahan’s game-winning score came just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.

The Tigers were deep in their own end of the field and were forced to punt as the Eagles’ defense stiffened to try and switch the field position. Punter/receiver C.J. Parchman had a low and short punt, which McClenahan saw was going to land before returner Kaden Bittinger.

McClenahan took the punt on the fly at the 40 and was gone. He leaped over some Sharon players to make the end zone, but he was in and BEA lead 21-14.

“We had Bit deep and I started creeping,” the senior said. “We saw the punt was a little short, so I decided to take it. I saw a crease, so I decided to make a play happen and glad that it happened.”

The Tigers responded, like they did all night. On the next possession and third-and-goal from the 23, Sharon quarterback Lane Voytik hit Marcel Smith-Austin for the score with 4:11 left in the third quarter. However, McClenhan came through again and jumped up to block the extra point.

From that point, it was all about BEA’s defense.

Sharon had the ball to start the fourth quarter at its own 35. In nine plays, the Tigers drove to the Eagles’ one-line. A snap over Voytik’s head went flying backward as six BEA players came running after the ball and Voytik.

The Eagles recovered and went to work to chew some time off the clock.

“All year long, we say defense wins championships,” Nagle said. “We are missing guys. Guys are getting banged up here and there. One thing for sure, people are stepping up. They are doing their job when we put them in.”

BEA put the ball in McClenhan’s hands as he lined up as the quarterback again in the Wildcat formation. The Cornell wrestling commit ran the ball four straight times. The Eagles were able to take over three minutes off the clock before being forced to punt.

Voytik looked to try and bring his team back through the air like he did all night long. He finished 30-of-41 for 337 yards passing. A game plan that Nagle and Co. wanted to avoid.

The Tigers had the ball at their 47 with 2:22 left on the clock. First play of the drive, Voytik hit Trey Jones for 14 yards and was at BEA’s 36. After an incompletion, two straight runs had Sharon at BEA’s 27. Voytik threw three straight passes, none oh which were caught. On 4th and 10, Voytik dropped back and looked for a receiver crossing the middle of the field.

Bittinger jumped the route and picked the pass off. The roar of the crowd on the Eagles’ sideline was as loud as if the game was at Wingate. BEA had earned its spot to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

“Last year was our first elite eight appearance,” Nagle said. “We took one more step. Every year, we talk about taking one more step. The kids took another step this year.”

Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20

PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals

Friday at Clarion University

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Bald Eagle Area 0 14 7 0 -- 21

Sharon 0 14 6 0 -- 20

Second Quarter

BEA--Gage McClenahan 1 run (Carter Stere kick), 11:01

S--C.J. Parchman 23 pass from Lane Voytik (Jake Auchter kick), 8:03

S--Parchman 9 pass from Voytik (Auchter kick), 6:00

BEA--Matthew Reese 13 pass from Jaden Jones (Stere kick), :44

Third Quarter

BEA--McClenahan 40 punt return (Stere kick), 8:07

S--Marcel Smith-Austin 23 pass from Voytik (kick blocked), 4:11

TEAM STATISTICS BEA S

First downs 11 25

Total yards 201 412

Rushes-yards 25-47 25-75

Yards passing 154 337

Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 11-24-0 31-42-1

Punts-avg. 7-30.6 3-29

Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-1

Penalties-yards 8-54 7-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Bald Eagle Area, Jones 9-10, McClenahan 12-35, Tommy Snyder 2-6, Reese1-(-1), Team 1-(-3). Sharon, Voytik 5-0, Tyvell Richardson 13-73, Brady Ortiz 6-2.

PASSING—Bald Eagle Area, Jones 11-24-154-0. Sharon, Voytik 30-41-1-337, Parchman 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Bald Eagle Area, Reese 5-106, McClenahan 5-41, Snyder 1-7. Sharon, Trey Jones 7-69, Parchman 10-87, Ty Eilam 7-104, Smith-Austin 6-64, Richardson 1-(-2).