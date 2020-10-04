Philipsburg-Osceola RB Kaleb Stamm is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Sept. 21-27

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Sept. 21-27 has been determined by our readers. Philipsburg-Osceola running back Kaleb Stamm earned the honor with 50.3% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Stamm led the Philipsburg-Osceola football team in rushing in their 40-14 loss to the Central Scarlet Dragons Friday night.

The senior running back found plenty of success on the ground for the Mountaineers in the game and showed off his strength in the run game. He powered through Central defenders, while making others miss in the open field in the game. That led to 102 yards on 16 carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run in the game.

He’s a key piece in their run-heavy offense and could be poised for a big final season with the program.

Stamm was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 1,053 votes, 582 more than the second-place finisher.

