Penns Valley’s Jadyn Butler is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Sept. 28-Oct. 3

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Sept. 28-Oct. 3 has been determined by our readers. Penns Valley volleyball player Jadyn Butler earned the honor with 54.2% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Butler became the first Penns Valley volleyball player in school history to reach 1,000 career digs when she hit the mark on Sept. 29.

She became the school’s all-time leader in digs with 1,017 at the end of the week in which she won the award. Butler has been a key piece for the Rams this season. She’s helped them to a 7-4 record on the year which has them in position to qualify for the postseason and make the District 6 tournament. They’re currently sixth in the district rankings for 2A schools.

Butler was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 1,800 votes, 431 more than the second-place finisher.

