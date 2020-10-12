Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Conrad Moore, State College

Moore led the Little Lions to their first win of the season in their return to the newly renovated Memorial Field. The senior quarterback led the team with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go with 94 passing yards and a touchdown on 5-of-9 passing in the 31-0 win over Cumberland Valley.

Philipsburg-Osceola Volleyball

The Mountaineer volleyball team took hold of first place in the Mountain League Tuesday night when it defeated Bald Eagle, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20. The win ended Bald Eagle’s record-setting 82-match winning streak in the Mountain League. The Mountaineers followed that up with a 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Tyrone and are now 9-0 on the season.

Gage Ripka, Penns Valley

Ripka accounted for all 21 points for the Rams in their 27-21 loss to the Tyrone Golden Eagles. The senior caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Brinker, recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown and returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown, all while kicking all three extra points.

Jamal Saunders, Bellefonte

Saunders broke out in the Red Raiders’ 62-20 win over Huntingdon Friday night. The sophomore running back rushed for 300 yards on 18 carries, including a 70-yard rushing touchdown to lead Bellefonte in the win.

State College Girls’ Tennis

The Little Lions secured the Class AAA District 6 Team Championship when it defeated Altoona this week, 3-0. They’re now 8-1 on the season and will move on to the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal on Oct. 28 against the District 11 champion.