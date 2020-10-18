HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 12-18

State College's Sean Adams leads a pack of runners during the cross country meet against Central Dauphin East on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Circleville Park. Adams finished in second place with a time of 16:55. adrey@centredaily.com

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 12-18.

Cross country

P-O boys: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 21-40 to West Branch on Monday, falling to 2-6 on the season. Finishing in the top five for P-O were Scott Frantz (second in 19:38) and Shane Parish (fifth in 21:40).

P-O girls: Philipsburg-Osceola beat West Branch 21 -40 on Monday to improve to 5-3. P-O’s Manna Potter finished first in 24:07. Also placing in the top five were Jaylee Cook (third in 24:52) and Kylie Timko (fourth in 24:34).

BEA boys and girls: BEA lost both varsity races to Clearfield on Tuesday. The top places for the boys were Colton Wagner (fourth in 21:53) and Robert Leason (sixth in 27:16). Raelyn McGonigal placed fourth in 28:01 for the girls.

Penns Valley boys: Penns Valley dropped a tight 28-29 contest to Altoona on Tuesday. Finishing in the top five for Penns Valley were Colton Sands (first in 16:34), Thaddeus Smith (second in 16:59) and Daniel Kelly (fifth in 17:51).

Penns Valley girls: Penns Valley beat Altoona 19-37 on Tuesday to finish its dual season undefeated. Finishing in the top five for Penns Valley were Kelsey Hull (first in 19:50), Anna Stitzer (second in 20:38) and Alexis Durn (third in 21:35). “The girls are in a great place heading into the postseason,” coach Lynda Federinko said. “They are training hard and are eager for every opportunity to run.“

State College boys: State College beat Central Dauphin East 15-48 on Tuesday. Finishing in the top five for the Little Lions were Brady Bigger (first in 16:17), Sean Adams (second in 16:55), Trent Dinant (third in 13:06), Bennett Norton (fourth in 17:20) and Nick Sloff (fifth in 17:23).

State College girls: State College beat Central Dauphin East with a perfect 15-50 score on Tuesday. Finishing in the top five for the Little Lions were Jordan Reed (first in 18:59), Marlee Kwasnica (second in 19:11), Karsyn Kane (third in 19:35) and Vivian Scott (fifth in 20:38). Reed’s time of 18:59 smashed the previous course record for Circleville Park, 19:25, set in 2014 by Cumberland Valley’s Mady Clahane. The Little Lions improved to 4-2.

BEA boys and girls: BEA had its final cross country meet Thursday against Tyrone. The top times for the Bald Eagles were: Colton Wagner (22:03), Raelyn McGonigal (28:12), Keirly McGonigal (30:08) and Elliot Fye (41:02).

State College runners Karsyn Kane, Marlee Kwanasnica and Jordan Reed lead the race under a colorful tree during cross country meet against Central Dauphin East on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Circleville Park.

Volleyball

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost in straight sets (10-25, 8-25, 5-25) Monday to Glendale, falling to 2-6 on the season. St. Joe’s stat leaders were: Car Burwell with 4 digs and Lizzie Weller with 4 blocks.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Central Mountain in five sets (14-25, 24-26, 25-23, 29-27, 15-10) on Monday. Stat leaders for the Rams were: Ellie Coursen with 7 blocks and 14 kills, Cammie Upcraft with 3 blocks and 12 kills, and Anna Butler with 11 kills. Hailey Coursen had 41 assists and 24 digs, and Jadyn Butler had 30 digs.

P-O vs. Bellefonte: Philipsburg-Osceola swept Bellefonte (25-15, 25-9, and 25-10) on Tuesday to improve to 10-0 on the season. P-O stat leaders were: Kalista Butler with 26 assists; Reese Hazelton with 11 kills, 11 service points and 4 aces; Jayden Perks with 4 kills; London Cutler with 8 digs, 11 service points and 4 aces; and Cece Hite with 4 kills.

BEA vs. Penns Valley: Bald Eagle Area swept Penns Valley on Tuesday (22-25, 17-25, 13-25). Stat leaders for BEA were: Brynne Bisel with 13 kills, Maddie Perry with 9 and Claire Andrews with 9. Madison Eckley had 35 assists, while Kristen Onder had 3 aces. Lexi Skripek had 28 digs, while Onder had 19. Stat leaders for Penns Valley were: Jadyn Butler with 32 digs; Hailey Coursen with 16 assists; Cammie Upcraft with 7 kills and 4 blocks; and Ellie Coursen with 6 blocks.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 3-1 (25-19, 11-25, 11-25, 23-25) to Williamsburg on Wednesday, falling to 2-7. “Even though we ultimately lost the match, I’m pleased with what I saw,” coach Cori Donaghy said. “The girls really clicked in their new positions. There was some hesitation at first, but once they got over those early jitters, they settled in and did quite well.”

P-O: P-O beat Huntingdon in three sets (25-18, 25-15, and 25-23) on Thursday to improve to 11-0. Stat leaders for P-O were: Kalista Butler with 28 assists and 7 digs; Reese Hazelton with 17 kills, 10 digs and 3 aces; London Cutler with 9 digs; and Janey Johnson with 11 service points.

BEA: BEA swept Tyrone (25-13, 25-15, and 25-18) on Thursday. Stat leaders for BEA were: Kristen Onder with five aces and Lexi Skripek with 4. Skripek had 23 digs, Brynne Bisel had 10 and Maddie Perry had 13. Claire Andrews had 4 blocks and Elyssa Green had 3 blocks. Madison Eckley had 24 assists. Bisel had 8 kills, Perry had 5 and Andrews had 5.

Girls’ soccer

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s lost 4-1 to Windber on Monday.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s tied Moshannon Valley 3-3 on Tuesday.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 7-3 to Central on Tuesday to fall to 2-9 on the season. Goal scorers for Bellefonte were Emily Culp, Mia Johnson and Leigha Schrader. Madison Hubbs, Johnson and Schrader each had an assist. Haley Popovitch had 13 saves in goal.

Penns Valley vs. BEA: Penns Valley topped BEA 1-0 on Tuesday. Katie Martell scored the lone goal of the evening at 55:10. She was assisted by Nikki Denger. The Eagles outshot the Rams 16-15. Penns Valley’s Kylie Auman had 12 saves in the win, while BEA’s Angelina Grieb had 11. “This was yet another tough, even game against a strong Bald Eagle Area team,” PV coach Andrew Beverly said. “It took a tremendous effort by our team and a phenomenal shot to get the result tonight.” Added BEA coach Jared Moore: “We played a great game, but we just didn’t finish our shots. That really hurt us.”

Penns Valley vs. P-O: Penns Valley beat P-O 1-0 on Thursday. Cate Goodwin scored for the Rams at 79:18, assisted by Katie Martell. The Rams outshot the Mounties 41-7. Penns Valley’s Chamiqua Gentzel had 3 saves in goal, while P-O’s Kinley Bender picked up 18. “Tonight was another tough game against what is probably the most improved team in the league this year,” Rams coach Andrew Beverly said. “Philipsburg made things very tough for us and were very disciplined on defense.”

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 7-0 to Clearfield on Thursday, falling to 2-9 on the season.

BEA: BEA tied Central 0-0 on Thursday. Sophomore Mackenzie Vozniak had 11 saves in her first varsity start in goal. Sarah Holler, Autumn Tobias, Maura Cingle and Alaina Grant led the Eagles’ defensive effort. “Our defense was solid today,” coach Jared Moore said. “Mackenzie Vozniak made some great saves to keep us in it and our back 4 were great.”

Penns Valley junior midfielder Ryan McFeely (blue jersey) collects the ball and beats a Huntingdon opponent in Mountain League Boys Soccer action at Penns Valley on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Boys’ soccer

St. Joe’s vs. Grace Prep: St. Joe’s beat Grace Prep 5-2 on Monday.

Penns Valley vs. BEA: Penns Valley beat BEA 6-1 on Monday to improve to 7-3. Goal scorers for the Rams were: Michael Johnson (assisted by Caleb Narber) at 14:03; Aidan Culver (assisted by Jack O’Donald) at 20:56; Johnson (penalty kick) at 27:02; Zach Heckman (assisted by Narber) at 43:50; Johnson at 51:02; and Narber at 66:25. For Bald Eagle, Andrew Ream scored on an assist from Dillon Barnyak at 73:05. The Rams outshot the Eagles 16-3. Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had 3 saves in the win, while BEA’s Clayton Reigh had 10. “I told my team that Michael Johnson was a ‘man on fire’ tonight with his hat trick and Caleb Narber was close behind with his smart, controlled passing — and that finish — it really was a beautiful thing,” Rams coach Ken Gore said.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Central 4-1 on Monday. Goal scorers were: Dan Persiko (assisted by Zack Cupertino); Gabe Koller (assisted by Shea Chapman); Mintesinot Borst; and Persiko (assisted by Noah Gadsby).

Penns Valley vs. P-O: Penns Valley beat P-O 5-0 on Wednesday to improve to 8-3. Goal scorers for the Rams were: Zach Heckman (assisted by Michael Johnson) at 10:30; Aidan Culver (assisted by Johnson) at 11:45; Johnson (assisted by Caleb Narber) at 19:42; Johnson (assisted by Narber) at 25:20; and Heckman (assisted by Johnson) at 37:29. The Rams outshot the Mounties 15-2. Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had 2 saves in the win, while P-O’s Caleb Pellerite had 6. “Dennis (Michael Johnson) is simply one of the best players in the Mountain League,” Rams coach Ken Gore said. “He is quick and fast and can finish like a pro. And he has one speed — 100%!”

BEA: Bald Eagle Area tied Central 1-1 on Wednesday. Shane Eveleth scored the lone goal for the Eagles, following up in a shot by Seth Koch. Clayton Reigh kept the ball out of the net during the two 1-minute OTs, so the game ended in a tie.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Clearfield 3-0 on Thursday. Goal scorers were: Hayden Walker (assisted by Dan Persiko), Shea Chapman (assisted by Persiko) and Persiko (assisted by Harry Horner).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley extended its win streak to seven on Thursday with a 2-1 overtime win over Huntingdon to improve to 9-3. Connor Martz scored twice for the Rams, assisted by Aidan Culver at 31:15, and by Michael Johnson at 81:39. Penns Valley outshot Huntingdon 13-5. Dristen Wolfe had 3 saves for the Rams. “It was a very physical contest as is usually the case with a match against Huntingdon,” Rams coach Ken Gore said. “We came out flat at the beginning and they came at us hard right from the opening whistle.”

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s beat Belleville Mennonite School 3-0 on Saturday.

Field hockey

State College: State College lost 6-1 to Central Dauphin on Monday, falling to 4-2 on the season. Maddy Shomo scored the lone goal for the Little Lions. State College’s Bayla Furmanek had 13 saves in goal.

State College: State College beat Chambersburg 4-0 on Wednesday to improve to 5-2. Goal scorers were: Liv Morocko (2) and Maddie Tambroni (2). Tambroni had an assist, while Leah Moyer had 2. Bayla Furmanek had 4 saves in goal.

State College: State College beat Carlisle 1-0 on Saturday to improve to 6-2. Maddy Shomo scored the lone goal for the Little Lions, off an assist from Maddie Tambroni. Goalkeeper Bayla Furmanek had 2 saves in the win.

Wrestling

PA Power Wrestling: Two Centre County wrestlers participated in PA Power Wrestling’s inaugural True Power dual meet in Tyrone on Saturday. Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher won his match 6-5 in the second tiebreaker period against Council Rock’s Kyle Hauserman at 132 pounds. Swisher placed fourth at 126 pounds at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships in March, while Hauserman placed fourth at 120 pounds. Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall lost 10-3 to Waynesburg’s Luca Augustine at 170 pounds. Augustine placed sixth at 160 pounds at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships, while DuVall placed third at 152 pounds in Class 2A. Both matches were in folkstyle.