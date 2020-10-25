Philipsburg-Osceola RB Kaleb Stamm is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Oct. 19-23

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm fights off Central’s Josh Biesinger as he runs down the field during the game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Oct. 19-23 has been determined by our readers. Philipsburg-Osceola running back Kaleb Stamm earned the honor with 58.24% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Stamm led the Philipsburg-Osceola football team in rushing in their 35-27 loss to Tyrone last Friday night. This is his second athlete of the week victory of the season.

The senior running back was excellent as a runner for the Mountaineers in the game and plowed through defenders against the Golden Eagles. He dominated on the ground with 29 carries for 148 yards and finished the game’s scoring with a 50-yard receiving touchdown on a screen.

He’s important in the Mountaineers’ run-heavy offense and has been its leader in his final year of high school.

Stamm was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 530 votes, 469 more than the second-place finisher.

Check back Monday for the athlete of the week poll for Week 7 of the Centre County fall sports season.