Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Penns ValleyÕs Colton Sands leads the Mountain League cross country championship race at Penns Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Sands finished in first with a time of 16:39. adrey@centredaily.com

Brady Bigger, State College

Bigger was one of three local runners to take first place in a league meet this week. The senior finished with a time of 15:49 and placed first at the Mid Penn Championships on Saturday, leading State High to a team title.

Kelsey Hull, Penns Valley

Hull and the Penns Valley Rams girls’ cross country team took home the Mountain League Championship for the fourth straight year on Wednesday. Hull was the league MVP and won the race with a time of 20:02, 20 seconds ahead of second place.

Riley Kracaw, State College

Kracaw qualified for the PIAA Golf Championships and tied for 12th place at the event held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The senior finished the tournament with a score of 79.

Daniel Persiko, Bellefonte

Persiko led the way for the Red Raiders soccer team on its way to its 11th win of the season and the Mountain League title Wednesday. The senior finished the 6-1 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola with a hat trick.

Colton Sands, Penns Valley

Sands led the Penns Valley boys’ cross country team to their seventh straight Mountain League Championship Wednesday. He won the race at Spring Mills with a time of 16:39, finishing 36 seconds ahead of the field.