HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 19-25

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 19-25.

Cross country

Penns Valley boys: The Penns Valley boys’ cross country team won its seventh consecutive Mountain League championship meet on Wednesday. The Rams placed five runners in the top 10, finishing with a low score of 22. Defending state champ Colton Sands finished first in 16:39, followed by Thaddaeus Smith in 17:15. Simon Smith was fourth in 17:44, Daniel Kelly fifth in 17:51 and Max Feilder rounded out the scoring, placing 10th in 18:58.

Penns Valley girls: The Penns Valley girls’ cross country team won is fourth consecutive Mountain League championship meet on Wednesday, scoring 28 points. The Rams placed four harriers in the top five, and were led by Mountain League MVP Kelsey Hull, who placed first in 20:02. She was followed by Anna Stitzer, who was second in 20:22, Alexis Durn, third in 21:35, and Danielle Fetterolf, fifth in 21:42. Ann-Marie LaPean rounded out the scoring, finishing 16th in 25:13. “The girls are still building momentum as the season comes to a close,” coach Lynda Federinko said. “It will be exciting to see what they are capable of at next week’s district meet.”

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte boys’ cross country placed second at the Mountain League Championship meet on Wednesday, scoring 58 points. The Red Raiders were led by Chase Ebeling, who was sixth in 17:55. Eric Bennett was eighth in 18:36, Aaron Carlini was ninth in 18:43, Alexander Mansfield was 16th in 19:53 and Dillon Settle was 19th in 20:17.

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte girls’ cross country placed second at the Mountain League Championship meet on Wednesday, with a score of 46. Kate Rarrick led the Red Raiders, placing third in 21:20. Also scoring for Bellefonte were Mia Elmore (sixth in 22:19), MyKyla Cole (ninth in 23:00), Ashleigh Aukerman (13th in 24:07) and Natashia Hoffman (15th in 24:49).

P-O boys: P-O boys’ cross country finished sixth at the Mountain League Championship meet on Wednesday with 151 points. Scott Frantz led the Mounties, finishing 12th in 19:08. Shane Parish was 32nd in 23:28, Ben Meyers 35ht in 24:42, Carson Carlheim 36th in 24:52 and Braeden Fenton 40th in 27:46.

P-O girls: P-O girls’ cross country finished third at the Mountain League Championships meet on Wednesday with 84 points. Manna Potter led the Mounties, pacing 11th in 23:41. Jaylee Cook was 12th in 23:52, Jordyan Williamson was 18th in 25:45, Kylie Timko was 20th in 26:25:and Natalie Shaw 23rd in 26:59.

BEA boys: Bald Eagle Area had two runners compete in the Mountain League Championships on Wednesday. Colton Wagner finished 28th in 22:01, and Elliot Fye was 41st in 38:22.

BEA girls: Raelyn McGongial represented Bald Eagle Area girls’ cross country at the Mountain League Championship meet on Wednesday. She placed 28th in 28:59.

State College boys: State College boys cross country won the Class 3 A Mid Penn Championships in Hershey on Saturday with 59 points. Brady Bigger place first overall, finishing in in 15:49. Sean Adams finished 11th in 16:44 ,Trent Dinant was 12th in 16:50, Nick Sloff 14th in 16:58, Bennett Norton 21st in 17:09, Tony Tzolov 40th in 17:36, and Jacob Messner 58th in in 18:01.

State College girls: State College girls’ cross country won its sixth consecutive Class 3A Mid Penn Championships in Newville on Saturday with 61 points. The Little Lions were led by the trio of Jordan Reed (second in 18:38), Marlee Kwasnica (third in 19:01) and Karsyn Kane (eighth in 19:28). Rounding out State College’s top five were Amy Devan, who finished 21st in 20:26, and Grace Morningstar, who finished 27th in 20:34. Vivian Scott placed 32nd overall with a time of 20:55 and Ava Langelaan placed 50th overall with a time of 21:35. “I couldn’t be prouder of how these ladies came together today,” coach Rebecca Donaghue said. “They came out here and made a statement proving themselves as the team to beat.”

Volleyball

BEA: Bald Eagle Area swept Williamsport (25-8, 25-13, and 25-12) on Monday. Stat leaders for the Bald Eagles were: Maddie Perry with 5 aces, and Lexi Fisher, Kristen Onder and Brynne Bisel each with 3. Madison Eckley dished out 15 assist, while Megan Reese had 11. Perry tallied 10 kills, while Bisel and Claire Andrews each had 7. Andrews also added 3 blocks, and Lexi Skripek had 25 digs on defense.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola remained undefeated Tuesday with a sweep (25-10, 25-3, and 25-13) of Clearfield, improving to 12-0. Stat leaders for P-O were: Kalista Butler with 23 assists and 9 service points; Reese Hazelton with 9 kills, 8 digs, 14 service points and 7 aces; London Cutler with 6 digs; Janey Johnson with 12 service points; and Paige Jarrett with 5 kills.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Tyrone in five sets (25-19, 26-24, 7-25, 17-25, 15-12) on Tuesday. Stat leaders for the Rams were: Hailey Coursen with 13 assists; Jadyn Butler with 2 aces and 28 digs; Anna Butler with 13 digs; Cammie Upcraft with 5 blocks and 5 kills; Ellie Coursen with 4 blocks and 6 kills; and Kailen Winkelblech with 7 kills.

BEA vs. Bellefonte: Bald Eagle Area swept Bellefonte (25-19, 25-12, and 25-19) on Tuesday. Stat leaders for BEA were: Maddie Perry with 13 kills and Brynne Bisel with 8. Madison Eckley had 28 assists. Lexi Skripek had a team-high 3 aces along with her team high 29 digs. For Bellefonte, Carlee Pepperman had 9 kills, 7 digs and an ace. Alexia Mishock had 4 kills, 10 digs and an ace. Lily Gardner had 17 digs, and Madison Melius had 16 assists, Makenna Port and Tayla Miller each had four assists.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s fell to Moshannon Valley in three sets (14-25, 8-25, 17-25) on Wednesday. Stat leaders were Lizzie Weller with 2 blocks, 1 kill and 3 aces; Car Burwell with 2 digs, Katie Pase and Sam Zally, Morgan Wolf and Junior Madi Mazza each with 1 kill.

St. Joe’s: St. Joe’s swept South Williamsport (25-14, 25-21, 25-14) on Thursday. Stat leaders for the Wolfpack were Morgan Wolf with 10 aces and 6 kills and Lizzie Weller with 5 blocks. “The young Wolfpack team stayed mentally tough and poised throughout the match,” coach Cori Donaghy said. “Finding themselves down several times, but climbing back in each game.”

P-O vs. Penns Valley: P-O swept Penns Valley (25-16, 25-17, and 25-23) on Thursday to improve to 13-0. Stat leaders for P-O were Kalista Butler with 28 assists and 11 digs; Reese Hazelton with 15 kills, 17 digs and 10 service points; London Cutler with 11 digs; Janey Johnson with 10 service points and 10 digs; Paige Jarrett with 10 kills; and Bella Curtorillo with 14 digs. Stat leaders for Penns Valley were Hailey Coursen with 15 assists, Jadyn Butler with 20 digs and Cammie Upcraft with 8 kills and 3 blocks.

BEA: BEA swept Huntingdon (25-17, 25-14, and 25-10) on senior night Thursday. State leaders for BEA were Brynne Bisel with a team-high 10 kills. Madison Eckley handed out 20 assists while also being one of four Eagles who had double digit digs on the evening. Lexi Skripek had 19 digs, followed by Bisel and Kristen Onder. Madison Perry accounted for 6 aces off the bench while Bisel added three.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost to Tyrone in three sets (12-25, 13-25 and 13-25) on Thursday.

girls’ soccer

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 1-0 to Central on Monday, despite out-shooting the Scarlet Dragons 19-9. Kylie Auman had 5 saves in goal as the Rams fell to 11-3 on the season. “This was just one of those nights where we weren’t at our best and Central punished a big mistake of ours in the back,” PV coach Andrew Beverly said. “Overall it was a close game, back and forth but in the end we just weren’t good enough to get the win tonight.”

BEA: Bald Eagle Area shut out Tyrone 4-0 on Monday. Goal scorers were Falen McHenry (unassisted) at 22:25; McHenry (assisted by Heather Leskovansky) at 20:46; McHenry (penalty kick) at 33:13; and Leskovansky (assisted by McHenry) at 23:36. Mackenzie Vozniak had 8 saves in goal. “We looked very strong tonight.,” coach Jared Moore said. “We were aggressive and won the 50/50 balls. We finished our shots. The defense was spot on. We pressed their forwards and didn’t them any space.”

Bellefonte vs. P-O: Bellefonte beat P-O 2-0 on Monday to improve to 4-9 on the season. Liberty Fike and Madalyn Morelli each scored for the Red Raiders, while Mia Johnson had both assists. Goalkeeper Emily Culp stopped six shots and a penalty kick in the win.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Tyrone 2-1 on Wednesday to finish the regular season 5-9. Kerri Shutika and Madalyn Morelli scored for the Red Raiders, while Mia Johnson had an assist. Emily Culp had nine saves in the win.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 3-1 to Clearfield on Wednesday. Clearfield also won the shots battle 19-11. Leah Beben scored for the Rams, assisted by Nikki Denger at 26:45. Kylie Auman had 10 saves in goal. “Overall it was a good and even match but our defensive slip ups hurt us and we weren’t able to create enough quality chances in the attack for ourselves,” coach Andrew Beverly said.

BEA vs. P-O: Bald Eagle Area ended its regular season with an 8-0 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday. Goal scorers were: Falen McHenry (assisted by Heather Leskovansky) at 8:41; McHenry (assisted by Alex Hacker) at 16:16; Leskovansky (assisted by Katie Snyder) at 20:32; Leskovansky (assisted by McHenry) at 22:50; Grace Wagner (assisted by Anna Cingle) at 30:32; Leskovansky (assisted by McHenry) at 51:10; McHenry (assisted by Hacker) at 55:45 and Sarah Holler (penalty kick) at 77:59. Mackenzie Vozniak had 2 saves for the Eagles, while Angelina Grieb added another. The Eagles ended their regular season with a record of 9-4-2 overall and 7-4-2 Mountain League.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Huntingdon 2-1 on Thursday to finish the regular season 12-4. Penns Valley scored on a Huntingdon own goal off an assist by Rayanne Witmer at 16:30, and on a Katie Martell goal, assisted by Nikki Denger, at 76:59. The Rams out-shot the Bearcats 20-18. Kylie Auman had 10 saves in goal. “It was a good way to end our regular season and prepare for what should be a tough postseason,” coach Andrew Beverly said.

District 6 Class 1 A championships: Penns Valley earned the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 West Branch at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bald Eagle Area.

Penns Valley senior midfielder Connor Martz (No. 9) beats a sea of defenders to score the Rams first goal of the match at 1:58 during Penns Valley’s contest at Central on Tuesday Oct. 20. Jordan Anderson Photography Photo provided

Boys’ soccer

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Tyrone 7-3 on Monday for the team’s eighth consecutive win to improve to 10-3. Michael Johnson led the Rams on offense with four goals and an assist. Penns Valley goal-scorers were: Johnson (assisted by Kyle Niewinski) at 10:29; Aidan Culver (assisted by Johnson) at 35:16; Johnson (assisted by Niewinski) at 45:52; Johnson (assisted by Zach Heckman) at 49:52; Connor Martz (assisted by Caleb Narber) at 63:34; Danny Gray at 65:02; and Johnson (assisted by Narber) at 65:11. Penns Valley out-shot Tyrone 18-5. Dristen Wolfe had 3 saves in the win. “We came off a 3-0 week last week and that fierce OT win on Thursday night and kept rolling today,” coach Ken Gore said. “Our scoring distribution is excellent, our passing is perceptive, our control is solid.”

Bellefonte vs. P-O: Bellefonte beat P-O 6-1 on Tuesday to claim the title of Mountain League champs. Dan Persiko had a hat trick for the Red Raiders, with assists coming from either Mintesinot Borst or Hayden Walker, and two more from Walker. Walker had two goals of his won (assisted by Gabe Koller and Borst), while Koller also scored, off a throw-in from Shea Champman. Gregg Paladina scored for the Mounties. The win was the 11th of the season for Bellefonte.

BEA: BEA lost 6-1 to Tyrone on Tuesday. Carter Stere had the lone Eagle goal on a penalty kick.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley topped Central 4-0 on Tuesday for its ninth consecutive win to improve to 11-3. Goal scorers for the Rams were: Connor Martz (assisted by Michael Johnson) at 1:58; Johnson at 8:59; Cole Felker (assisted by Johnson) at 61:10; Zach Heckman at 76:33. The Rams out-shot the Scarlet Dragons 15-4. Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had three saves in goals.

P-O: P-O beat Central on Thursday with goals from Dawson Synder and Will Rishel.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Tyrone 5-1 on Thursday to close the regular season with 12 wins. Goal scorers for the Red Raiders were: Jacob Henry, Dan Persiko (2) and Hayden Walker (2). Walker was assisted by Persiko and Shea Chapman. Persiko’s assists came from Walker and Mintesinot Borst.

P-O: P-O ended its regular season with a 2-0 loss to Huntingdon on Saturday.

District 6 Class 1A championships: St. Joe’s earned a No. 2 seed, and will face No. 3 Bishop Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bald Eagle Area.

District 6 Class 2A championships: Penns Valley earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Philipsburg-Osceola at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Penns Valley. No. 8 Bald Eagle Area will travel to Central Cambria to take on the top-ranked Red Devils at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

District 6 Class 3A championships.: Bellefonte earned the No. 1 seed, and will face No. 4 Tyrone at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Bellefonte.

District 6 Class 4A championships: State College earned the No. 2 seed, and will face No. 3 Mifflin county at 6 p.m. Tuesday at State College for the chance to play top-seeded Altoona on Nov. 3.

Golf

PIAA Class 3A championships: State College’s Riley Kracaw tied for 12th place in the PIAA Class A girls’ golf championships. She shot a 79 to finish at +7. State College’s John Olsen tied for 33rd in the boys’ state tournament, shooting a 79 to finish +8.

Field hockey

State College: State College was unable to avenge its earlier loss on Wednesday, tying Cumberland Valley 2-2. Maddy Shomo and Rebecca Bonness scored for the Little Lions. Maddie Tambroni had an assist, while Bayla Furmanek had seven saves in goal.

State College: State College beat Mifflin County 4-1 on Thursday. Goal scorers for the Little Lions were Nichol Zeiler, Phebe Herlocher, and Rebecca Bonness (2). Herlocher, Leah Moyer and Maddie Tambroni each had assists.

State College: State College lost 2-1 to Mifflin County on Saturday, falling to 7-3-1 on the season. Maddy Shomo scored for the Little Lions. She was assisted by Lydia Hidlay. Bayla Furmanek had four saves in goal.