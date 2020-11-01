HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Penns ValleyÕs Michael Johnson celebrates his goal as the ball hits the back of the net during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Cross County

Penns Valley boys: The Penns Valley boys’ cross country team won its 16th district title in the program’s 36-year history on Saturday at the District 6 Class 1A championships. Even without last year’s state runner up Brendan Colwell, the Mounties dominated the competition, finishing with 21 points, 52 points ahead of second-place Marion Center. Penns Valley runners swept the first four places, with Colton Sands coming in first in 15:55, Thaddaeus Smith second in 16:38; Simon Smith in 17.14 and Daniel Kelly fourth in 17:25. Max Feidler rounded out the top five for Penns Valley, finishing 12th in 17:55. All five, plus Malachi DuVall (19:25), qualified for the PIAA meet in Hershey next weekend.

St. Joe’s boys: St. Joe’s boys’ cross country placed third as a team on Saturday at the District 6 Class 1A championships with 76 points. The Wolfpack was led by Jonah Clark, who placed fifth in 17:35. Rounding out their top five were Colin Simander (eighth in 17:42), Asa Reynolds (14th in 18:01), Josh Hyman (16th in 18:14) and Anthony Woomer (39th in 19:53). Clark and Simander both individually qualified for PIAAs next week in Hershey.

P-O boys: Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ cross country placed eighth at the District 6 Class 1A championships on Saturday with 231 points. The Mounties were led by Scott Frantz, who placed 26th in 19:07. Rounding out their top five were Shane Parish (57th in 20:51), Carson Carlheim (86th in 22:40), Braeden Fenton (90th in 22:58) and Ben Meyers (96th in 23:44).

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte boys cross country placed second in the District 6 Class 2A championships on Saturday with 77 points. Both Chase Ebeling and Austin Melius qualified for states next week in Hershey. Ebeling placed eighth in 16:57 and Melius was ninth in 17:05. Rounding out Bellefonte’s top five were Aaron Carlini (22nd in 18:28), Alex Mansfield (23rd in 18:43) and Dillon Sette (30th in 19:13).

BEA boys: Bald Eagle Area had two runners compete in the District 6 Class 2A championships on Saturday. Colton Wagner finished in 21:05 while Elliott Fye ran a 31:50.

State College boys: State College boys cross country won the District 6 Class 3A championships on Saturday with a score of 34. The Little Lions were led by Brady Bigger, who placed first overall in 15:37. Rounding out the top five for State College was Trent Dinant (fifth in 16:26), Sean Adams (seventh in 16:32), Bennett Norton (ninth in 16:57) and Nick Sloff (12th in 17:15). Those five, along with Jacob Messner (17:44) and Tony Tzolov (17:46), qualified for PIAAs in Hershey next week.

Penns Valley girls: Penns Valley girls’ cross country won a district title for the first time since 1987 on Saturday at the District 6 Class 1A championships. The Rams scored 47 points, edging out defending state champs St. Joe’s. Kelsey Hull led the Rams, placing second overall in 19:37. Rounding out the top five for Penns Valley were Anna Stitzer (fourth in 19:48), Alexis Durn (eighth 20:31), Danielle Fetterolf (14th in 21:12) and Abigail Stitzer (19th in 22:04). All five, along with Grace Naviglia (24:31) and Ann-Marie LaPaen (25:11.7) qualify for PIAAs in Hershey next week. “Winning the Mountain League title and now the District title is a dream come true for the girls,” coach Lynda Federinko said. “These remarkable accomplishments have come as a result of extreme dedication and hard work by our athletes. It will be interesting to see what they will do next week in Hershey.”

St. Joe’s girls: The St. Joe’s girls’ cross country team placed second in the District 6 Class 1A championships on Saturday with 53 points. Kathleen Simander qualified for PIAAs, placing third in 19:45. Rounding out the top five for the Wolves were Amber Fisher (10th in 20:37), Camryn Eby (11th in 20:55), Kate Youngmark (13th in 21:05) and Brandi Carmack (16th in 21:35).

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte girls’ cross country placed fourth in the District 6 Class 2A championships on Saturday with 96 points. Mia Elmore earned a medal the Red Raiders, finishing ninth in 20:27. Rounding out Bellefonte’s top five was Kate Rarrick (20th in 22:03), Ashleigh Aukerman (21st in 22:09), Mykayla Cole



(23rd in 22:23) and Natasha Hoffman (27th in 22:57).

P-O girls: P-O girls’ cross country placed fifth with 154 points on Saturday in the District 6 Class 2A championships on Saturday. Jaylee Cook led the Mounties, placing 19th in 22:01. Rounding out P-O’s top five were Manna Potter (29th in 23:13), Natalie Shaw (38th in 24:58), Jordyn Williamson (39th in 25:00) and Kylie Timko (40th in 25:01).

BEA girls: Raelyn McGongial represented Bald Eagle Area girls’ cross country on Saturday at the District 6 Class 2A championships. She finished with time of 26:21

State College girls: State College girls’ cross country dominated the District 6 Class 3A championships on Saturday with a score of 18. The second-place team, Mifflin County, tallied 81 points. Senior Jordan Reed led the Little Lions, finishing first overall with a personal best time of 18:34. Reed was followed by teammate Marlee Kwasnica, who came in second at 18:50. Rounding out the top five for State College were Karsyn Kane (fourth in 19:26), Amy Devan (fifth in 19:58) and Grace Morningstar (sixth in 19:59). Also with top-10 finishes were Vivian Scott (eighth in 20:07) and Ava Langelaan ( ninth in 20:57). All seven varsity runners will advance to PIAAs in Hershey next weekend.

Boys’ soccer

Penns Valley vs. P-O: No. 2 Penns Valley beat No. 7 Philipsburg-Osceola 3-0 in the first round of the Class 2A District 6 playoffs on Tuesday, stretching its win streak to 10. Goal scorers were: Michael Johnson (assisted by Connor Martz) at 24:59; Aidan Culver (assisted by Caleb Narber) at 48:36 and Zach Heckman (assisted by Johnson) at 71:48. The Rams out-shot the Mounties 11-4. Caleb Pellerite had 7 saves for P-O, while Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe had 4. P-O’s season ended with the loss, while Penns Valley will play Westmont Hilltop in the District 6 semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

BEA: No. 8 Bald Eagle Area upset top-seeded Central Cambria 2-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs. BEA scored on a Central Cambria own goal (assisted by Ethan Gerber) 33 seconds in, then an unassisted goal from Dillon Barnyak at 17:33. “I am so proud of our team for never quitting,” BEA coach Jason Bair said. “They gave it their all and did a fantastic job!” BEA will play Cambria Heights at 6 p.m. Monday in the District 6 semifinals.

State College: Second-seeded State College shut out No. 3 Mifflin County 4-0 in the opening round of the District 6 Class 4A championships on Tuesday. The Little Lions will play top-seeded Altoona for the title on Tuesday at St. Francis.

St. Joe’s: No. 2 St. Joe’s fell 2-1 to No. 3 Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the District 6 Class 1A championships, ending their season.

Girls’ soccer

BEA: No. 4 Bald Eagle Area knocked off No. 5 Forest Hills 4-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the District 6 Class 2 A playoffs. Goal-scorers were: Alex Packer at 35:32, Falen McHenry at 32:26, a Forest Hills own goal, and again from McHenry.

Bellefonte: No. 3 Bellefonte knocked off No. 2 Tyrone in shootouts in the opening round of the District 6 Class 3A championships. Bellefonte scored three goals (Madalyn Morelli, Leigha Schrader and Allie Berkey) in shootouts, while Tyrone had two. Goalkeeper Emily Culp had 18 saves in regulation for the shutout, while making another save in the shootout period. The Red Raiders will play top-seeded Hollidaysburg at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Altoona for the district title.

State College: No. 3 State College fell 3-1 to second-seeded Mifflin County on Wednesday in the opening round of the district 6 Class 4A championships.

Penns Valley: No. 3 Penns Valley lost 2-0 to second-seeded West Branch in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A championships. The Lady Rams ended their season 13-5 overall, and 10-4 in the Mountain League good for a second-place league finish.

BEA: BEA lost 3-0 to top-seeded Bedford on Thursday in the second round of the District 6 Class 2A championships. The Eagles ended their season 10-5-2.

Girls’ volleyball

BEA: BEA finished its regular season Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-8, and 25-23) of Clearfield. BEA stat leaders were: Madison Eckley and Megan Reese with 20 and 15 assists, respectively. Brynne Bisel had 8 kills while Claire Andrews added 7 and Maddie Perry had 6. Ava Stere and Perry each added 2 aces. Perry had 14 digs, while Andrews added 2 blocks.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Central in three sets (25-11, 25-6, and 25-12) on Tuesday to improve to 14-0. Stat leaders for the Mounties were: Kalista Butler with 33 assists, Reese Hazelton with 14 kills, London Cutler with 7 kills and 8 digs, and Jayden Perks with 13 service points and 5 aces.

P-O vs. BEA: P-O swept BEA (25-23, 27-25 and 25-22) for the second time this year on Thursday to finish the regular season with a perfect 15-0 record and Mountain league title. Stat leaders for the Mounties were: Kalista Butler with 42 assists and 6 service points; Reese Hazelton with 23 kills, 26 digs and 3 blocks; London Cutler with 13 digs and 6 service points; Jayden Perks with 8 kills and 2 blocks; and Janey Johnson with 17 digs. Stat leaders for BEA were: Madison Eckley with 30 assists; Maddie Perry with 11 kills, Claire Andrews with 8 and Brynne Bisel with 8; Lexi Skripek with 28 digs and Madison Eckley with 20 digs.

State College: The Little Lions defeated Cumberland Valley 3-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19) on Thursday. Stat leaders for State College were: Jacqui Gordon with 3 aces; Elena Spielvogel with 3 blocks; Ariana Angus with 18 digs; Claire Jordan with 13 kills; Sarah Neely with 14 assists; and Kacy Sekunda with 15 kills and 17 assists.

District 6 Class 2A championships: P-O earned the top seed and will play the winner of No. 8 Penn Cambria and No. 9 Blairsville on Wednesday. Bad Eagle Area is second, and will play the winner of No. 7 Tyrone and No. 10 Westmont on Thursday, while Penns Valley earned the fifth seed and will play No. 12 United on Monday.

Tennis

State College: The Little Lions fell 3-2 to Southern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal match on Wednesday in Altoona. State College lost all three singles matches (Evelyn Wang (SL) def. Quiana Guo 6-3, 6-3); (Michelle Li (SL) def. Catelyn Janac 7-5, 6-2); (and Erica Wang (SL) def. Marissa Xu 3-6, 6-1, 6-2), and won both the doubles matchups (Sruthi Ramesh/Kelly Steel (SC) def. Kayla Lebby/Kaitlyn Howie 8-4); (and Madeline Miller/Rachel Buterbaugh (SC) def. Kayla Howie/Sophia Delp 8-2). The Little Lions ended their season 8-2, while Guo and Janac will go on to compete in the PIAA Class 3A doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday. “We played a very good team today and we played well,” coach Jane Borden said. “Having to go inside was a bit of a factor. It would have been nice to go up 2-0 on our strong doubles play but that wasn’t how it played out. Most importantly, this is a wonderful group of student-athletes and they achieved a lot this season. We are all really proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Field hockey

State College: State College topped Cedar Cliff 3-0 on Monday to improve to 8-3-1 on the season. Goal scorers were Rebecca Bonness, Leah Moyer and Maddy Shomo, while Moyer, Bonness and Phebe Herlocher chipped in assists. Bayla Furmanek and Molly Schriener totaled three saves for the Little Lions.

State College: State College fell 4-0 to Central Dauphin on Wednesday, falling to 8-4-1 on the season. Goalkeeper Bayla Furmanek was hard at work for the Little Lions, racking up 16 saves as the Rams out-shot State College 20-4. Maryland commit Hope Rose scored three of Central Dauphin’s four goals. State College will face Mifflin County in the District 6 championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.