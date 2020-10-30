High School Sports
LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 8 of Centre County high school football
Bellefonte is the lone Centre County team alive in playoffs this season as it competes for the regional title Friday night against Juniata Valley in Altoona.
Meanwhile, Penns Valley will have its homecoming game as it competes against in-county rival Bald Eagle Area to defend the Old Iron Bell. Looking for its second win of the season, Philipsburg -Osceola will head on the road to take on Northern Cambria.
Here’s what’s happened so far:
Bellefonte 0, Juniata 0 (first quarter)
How to listen: ESPN Radio 103.7 FM or 1450 AM or http://player.listenlive.co/63291
Bald Eagle Area 0, Penns Valley 0 (1st quarter)
How to watch: Penns Valley Athletics on Facebook
Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Northern Cambria 0 (1st quarter)
