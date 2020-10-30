LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 8 of Centre County high school football

Bellefonte is the lone Centre County team alive in playoffs this season as it competes for the regional title Friday night against Juniata Valley in Altoona.

Meanwhile, Penns Valley will have its homecoming game as it competes against in-county rival Bald Eagle Area to defend the Old Iron Bell. Looking for its second win of the season, Philipsburg -Osceola will head on the road to take on Northern Cambria.

Here’s what’s happened so far:

Bellefonte 0, Juniata 0 (first quarter)

How to listen: ESPN Radio 103.7 FM or 1450 AM or http://player.listenlive.co/63291

Checking in this week from Mansion Park where a lot of hardware will be handed out. Tonight, @basdscoreboard takes on Juniata in the @PIAADistrictVI Class 4A Championship. The winner gets either Oil City or Harbor Creek which will be played tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VhdG7we6zQ — Matt Michelone (@MattMichelone) October 30, 2020

Bald Eagle Area 0, Penns Valley 0 (1st quarter)

How to watch: Penns Valley Athletics on Facebook

Penns Valley and Bald Eagle just kicked off in Spring Mills. Follow along for updates. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 30, 2020

Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Northern Cambria 0 (1st quarter)

