Penns Valley defends the Old Iron Bell with shutout victory over Bald Eagle Area

Penns Valley reached .500 on the season for the first time since Week 2 after earning a victory Friday night. The Rams defeated the Bald Eagle Area Eagles, 20-0, in a rain-soaked game.

The game was played after the two teams were originally scheduled to meet in September until concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the game to be delayed.

Friday’s game started off slow with Penns Valley registering the only points in the first quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Aidan Brinker to senior tight end Mason Lieb.

Neither team was able to score in the second quarter, but a third quarter touchdown for Brinker and a fourth quarter touchdown from Brinker to senior Stephen Ripka solidified the Penns Valley lead and allowed the Rams to take home the 20-0 victory. With the victory, the Rams defended their claim to the Old Iron Bell.

The loss drops Bald Eagle Area to 2-5 on the season after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs last week when they fell to Bellwood-Antis.

The Eagles are still looking for an opponent next weekend while the Rams will travel to Philipsburg-Osceola to take on the Mountaineers in a Mountain League matchup. Both teams are allowed to play up to 10 total games this season, even though the playoffs have begun, thanks to a ruling by the PIAA during the pandemic.