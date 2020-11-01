Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-23

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Oct. 18-24 has been determined by our readers. Penns Valley cross country runner Kelsey Hull earned the honor with 68.37% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Hull led the Rams girls’ cross country team to a Mountain League Championship on Oct. 21. She won the race — and the league’s most valuable player award — with a time of 20:02. Her time was good for a 20-second difference between her and the race’s second-place finisher.

Hull continued her success Saturday, leading the Lady Rams to a first-place finish in the District 6 Class 1A championships. Hull placed second individually with a time of 19:37.

Hull was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 56 percentage points more than the second-place finisher.

