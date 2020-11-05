Here’s what to look for and how to watch Week 9 of Centre County high school football

Centre County high school football’s final playoff team lost last Friday, but four local teams will continue playing due to a PIAA rule allowing teams to continue their season’s during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College will all continue playing despite their postseason aspirations being gone, while Bellefonte will finish its season after going 3-4, including a loss in the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at the three matchups in Week 9.

Penns Valley (3-3) at Philipsburg-Osceola (2-5)

Time: 7 p.m.

How to watch: Link available on Philipsburg-Osceola social media pages

Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias; PO — Jeff Vroman

Players to watch: PV — Aidan Brinker, QB; PO — Kaleb Stamm, RB

The skinny: The Rams and Mountaineers will clash Friday night in the season’s final clash of Centre County teams.

The Rams have won two games in a row after starting the season 1-3, in part because of Aidan Brinker’s play on both sides of the ball. He’s one of the team’s leaders on defense and is a dual-threat as its quarterback.

The senior has 667 passing yards on 68-of-126 passing along with 309 yards on 61 carries as a rusher. Brinker has been much better as a passer in the last two weeks, racking up 288 of his season yards in those two games. Brinker has continued his improvement all season and will try to do the same against the Mountaineers.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s offensive game plan should be relatively simple. The Mountaineers have utilized a run-heavy attack with Kaleb Stamm at the forefront all season and there’s no reason to expect that to change this week.

The senior has 770 yards and six touchdowns on 134 carries through seven games. He’ll have an opportunity to cross the 1,000-yard threshold on the season if he can slightly increase his pace of 110 rushing yards per game. The Rams will present a unique challenge as a defense that’s only given up 18 points in the past two weeks.

Central Cambria (3-3) at Bald Eagle (2-5)

Time: 7 p.m.

How to watch: Bald Eagle Ambassadors on YouTube

Coaches: CC — Shane McGregor; BEA — Jesse Nagle

Players to watch: CC — Hobbs Dill, RB; BEA — Owen Irvin, WR

The skinny: The Eagles will play their second game since their playoff loss to Bellwood-Antis in Week 7. They’ll take on a Red Devils team coached by former Penn State quarterback Shane McGregor.

Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill has been its offensive star this season as a runner. Through six games he had 656 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries, including a 203-yard performance against Forest Hills to open the season.

However, the junior struggled against Bishop McCort in Richland, the team’s two most recent games.

In those games he toted the rock 25 times for 55 yards. Bald Eagle Area will have to hone in on Dill in order to earn its third win of the season.

Offensively, the Eagles will likely feed their best weapon like they’ve done most of the season. Owen Irvin has shown up for the team time and time again, including four games with over 100 receiving yards.

He can stretch defenses with his long speed and win jump balls with his height, while also finding success in the screen game because of his athleticism.Irvin continues to be a bright spot in a down year for the Eagles.

State College (2-3) at Chambersburg (2-3)

Time: 7 p.m.

How to watch: N/A

Coaches: SC — Matt Lintal; C — Mark Luther

Players to watch: SC — Conrad Moore, QB; C — Jayden Jones, RB

The skinny: The Little Lions had last Friday off after playing the previous Monday, and should be fresh and ready to go to take on the Trojans.

They’ll be playing in their fourth road contest of the season and will likely look to Moore to lead the way.

Moore’s best games have coincided with State High’s best games this season, including a one-man show against Carlisle on the road earlier this season. Moore was 10-of-15 as a passer in that game with 159 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 17 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

The senior quarterback will be key in the Little Lions getting back to .500 on the season.

Across the field will be Jones, a senior running back who led the Trojans to victory in their last game — a 20-10 win over Cumberland Valley.

Jones finished that game with 126 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He’s going to be an important part of the Chambersburg attack in Friday night’s clash with the Little Lions.