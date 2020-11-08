Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Oct. 25-31

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Oct. 25-31 has been determined by our readers. Philipsburg-Osceola running back Kaleb Stamm earned the honor with 57.59% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

This is the third time this season Stamm has won the athlete of the week.

Stamm led the Mountaineers in their 34-14 victory over Northern Cambria. He carried the ball 23 times for 171 yards and added three rushing touchdowns in the game. On top of his prolific rushing performance, he returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the wheels in motion to help Philipsburg-Osceola notch its second win of the season.

Its the first time the Mountaineers have won multiple games in a season since 2011.

Stamm was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 27 percentage points more than the second-place finisher.

Check back Monday for the athlete of the week poll for Week 9 of the Centre County fall sports season.