HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Nov. 9-15

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Nov. 9-15.

Girls’ volleyball

P-O vs. BEA: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Bald Eagle Area in four sets (25-23, 25-18, 30-32 and 25-16) in Altoona on Tuesday to win the District 6 Class 2A championship. Reese Hazelton had 40 kills, 19 digs and 12 service points. Jayden Perks had 10 kills, 6 service points and two blocks. Kalista Butler had 57 assists. Janey Johnson had 25 digs and 11 service points, including four aces. London Cutler had 15 digs, and Paige Jarrett had five kills. Stat leaders for BEA were Madison Eckley with 44 assists, Maddie Perry with 11 kills and Brynne Bisel with 10 kills. Lexi Skripek had a team-high 30 digs. Sydney Hill and Brynne Bisel each scored 3 aces. The Eagles ended their season with a 19-4 record, while the Mounties advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Hollidaysburg in four sets (20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16) in Tyrone on Wednesday to win the District 6 Class 3A championship. The Red Raiders advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals with the win.

State College: State College fell in five sets (17-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-7, 15-9) to Hempfield in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals on Saturday. The Little Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Black Knights mounted a comeback to advance to the semis.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-22) to Franklin Regional on Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola won a five-set thriller (9-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9) over Maplewood in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals on Saturday. Stat leaders were Kalista Butler with 53 assists, 10 service points, 2 aces and 2 blocks; Janey Johnson with 27 digs; Reese Hazelton with 38 kills, 19 digs, 13 service points and two aces; and London Cutler with 13 digs and 10 kills. The Mounties are now 19-0 on the season, and advance to play at North Catholic in the semifinals on Tuesday.

District 6 Class 2A All-Stars: Centre County athletes cleaned up on this year’s District 6 Class 2A All-Star team. Earning first-team honors were senior Lexi Skripek (Bald Eagle Area), freshman Reese Hazelton (Philipsburg-Osceola), senior Jadyn Butler (Penns Valley), junior Kalista Butler (P-O), junior Maddie Perry (BEA), senior Brynne Bisel (BEA), senior Madison Eckley (BEA) and junior Janey Johnson (P-O). Second-team honorees included: junior Cameron Upcraft (Penns Valley), junior Claire Andrews (BEA) and junior London Cutler (P-O).

Mountain League All-Stars: Centre County athletes also made up a hefty share of this year’s Mountain League All-Star team. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazelton earned MVP designation. Bald Eagle Area’s Lexi Skripek, P-O’s Kalista Butler, Penns Valley’s Jadyn Butler, BEA’s Madison Eckley and Penns Valley’s Cameron Upcraft all earned first-team honors. Named to the second team were BEA’s Claire Andrews, P-O’s London Cutler, BEA’s Brynne Bisel and BEA’s Maddie Perry.

Boys’ soccer

State College: State College lost 6-0 to Seneca Valley on Saturday in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.