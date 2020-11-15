Bald Eagle Area’s Lexi Skripek is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Nov. 1-7

Bald Eagle Area’s Lexi Skripek bumps the ball during the District 6 2A championship game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Altoona High School. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Nov. 1-7 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area’s Lexi Skripek earned the honor with 46.48% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

This is the first time this season Skripek has won the athlete of the week.

Skripek helped the Bald Eagle Area Lady Eagles volleyball team to the District 6 finals after important performances in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The senior had 22 digs and four aces in Bald Eagle’s 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 27-25 win over Tyrone in the quarters. She followed that up with a season-high 57 digs in the Eagles’ 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory over Forest Hills in the semifinals.

Skripek was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 13 percentage points more than the second-place finisher.

Check back Monday for the athlete of the week poll for Week 9 of the Centre County fall sports season.