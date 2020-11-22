Here’s which Centre County athletes were named Mountain League All Stars for fall 2020

In a season full of uncertainty, constantly shifting schedules and fan restrictions, Centre County athletes made the most of their opportunities to compete. And they were rewarded for their efforts by cleaning up in postseason All-Star lists.

The Mountain League All-Star lists are full of Centre County athletes, including MVPs in boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ soccer and volleyball. Centre County also had a strong presence on the District 6 volleyball All-Stars list, and even an All-State soccer selection.

The Mid Penn Conference, in which State College plays, has yet to release its All Stars.

Cross country

Mountain League boys’ first team: Penns Valley’s Thaddaeus Smith earned co-MVP honors. Also earning first-team honors were: Austin Melius (Bellefonte), Chase Ebeling (Bellefonte), Colton Sands (Penns Valley), Daniel Kelly (Penns Valley), Scott Frantz (Philipsburg-Osceola) and Simon Smith (Penns Valley).

Mountain League girls’ first team: Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull was named the Mountain League MVP. Also earning first-team honors were: Kate Rarrick (Bellefonte), Anna Stitzer (Penns Valley), Mia Elmore (Bellefonte), Alexis Durn (Penns Valley), Manna Potter (Philipsburg-Osceola) and Dani Fetterolf (Penns Valley).

Penns Valley’s Abigail Stitzer, left, and Danielle Fetterolf compete in the girls Class A race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Hershey. Jeremy Drey For the CDT

Football

Mountain League first-team offense: Guard Trevor Mauk (Bellefonte), tackle John Aston (Penns Valley), tackle JD Besch (Bellefonte), wide receiver Owen Irvin (Bald Eagle Area), running back Kaleb Stamm (Philipsburg-Osceola) and athlete Jalen Emel (Bellefonte).

Mountain League first-team defense: Defensive lineman Ben Sharer (Penns Valley), defensive lineman Trevor Mauk (Bellefonte), linebacker Ethan Rossman (Bellefonte), linebacker Kyler Cunningham (Bald Eagle Area), linebacker Kaleb Stamm (Philipsburg-Osceola), defensive back Jalen Emel (Bellefonte), specialist Stephen Ripka (Penns Valley), punter Hunter Weitoish (Philipsburg-Osceola).

Mountain League second-team offense: Center Lucas Homan (Penns Valley), guard Josh Lesko (Philipsburg-Osceola), guard Tyler Bumbarger (Bald Eagle Area), tackle Nick Kreger (Bellefonte), tight end Mason Lieb (Penns Valley), wide receiver Stephen Ripka (Penns Valley), running back Seth Baney (Penns Valley), place kicker Gage Ripka (Penns Valley).

Mountain League second-team defense: Defensive lineman John Aston (Penns Valley), linebacker Tyler Bumbarger (Bald Eagle Area), linebacker Aidan Brinker (Penns Valley), linebacker Chris Paloskey (Bellefonte), defensive back Stephen Ripka (Penns Valley), punter Garrett Burns (Bald Eagle Area).

Honorable mention: Defensive lineman Hunter McCool (Bald Eagle Area), defensive lineman Max Barrier (Bellefonte), defensive lineman Connor Ryan (Penns Valley) and linebacker Matt Martin (Philipsburg-Osceola).

Bellefonte’s Jalen Emel cuts down the field from Juniata defenders during the District 6 4A title game on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Mansion Park. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Golf

Mountain League boys’ first team: Chad Frank (Philipsburg-Osceola), Isaac Bloom (Bellefonte) and Keith Hamilton (Bellefonte).

Mountain League girls’ first team: Sam Shaw (Bellefonte), Riley Clute (Bellefonte), Sara Rados (Bellefonte), Abby Vaux (Philipsburg-Osceola), and Bella Corman (Bellefonte).

Bellefonte’s Keith Hamilton watches his ball as he tees off during a Mountain League match at Skytop Mountain Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Soccer

All-State: Penns Valley’s Connor Martz was an All-State selection.

Mountain League boys’ first team: Zach Copertino (Bellefonte), Michael Johnson (Penns Valley), Nick Mostyn (Philipsburg-Osceola), Caleb Narber (Penns Valley), Dan Persiko (Bellefonte), Jake Saldana (Bald Eagle Area) and Hayden Walker (Bellefonte).

Mountain League boys’ second team: Shea Champman (Bellefonte), Alex Godin (Philipsburg-Osceola), Ryan McFeely (Penns Valley), Kyle Niewinski (Penns Valley), Carter Stere (Bald Eagle Area) and Nate Taylor (Bellefonte).

Mountain League girls’ first team: Bald Eagle Area’s Falen McHenry was named the Mountain League MVP. Also earning first-team honors were: Sarah Holler (Bald Eagle Area), Maria Lovallo (Penns Valley), Katie Martell (Penns Valley), Leigha Schrader (Bellefonte), Autumn Tobias (Bald Eagle Area).

Mountain League girls’ second team: Kylie Auman (Penns Valley), Leah Beben (Penns Valley), Schenley Farrell (Philipsburg-Osceola), Alexandria Hacker (Bald Eagle Area) and Mia Johnson (Bellefonte).

Bellefonte’s Leigha Schrader and Bald Eagle AreaÕs Falen McHenry fights for the ball during the game on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Volleyball

Mountain League first team: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazelton earned MVP designation. Also earning first-team honors were: Lexi Skripek (Bald Eagle Area), Kalista Butler (Philipsburg-Osceola), Jadyn Butler (Penns Valley), Madison Eckley (Bald Eagle Area) and Cameron Upcraft (Penns Valley).

Mountain League second team: Earning second-team honors were: Claire Andrews (Bald Eagle Area), London Cutler (Philipsburg-Osceola), Brynne Bisel (Bald Eagle Area) and Maddie Perry (Bald Eagle Area).

District 6 Class 2A All-Stars: Earning first-team honors were senior Lexi Skripek (Bald Eagle Area), freshman Reese Hazelton (Philipsburg-Osceola), senior Jadyn Butler (Penns Valley), junior Kalista Butler (P-O), junior Maddie Perry (BEA), senior Brynne Bisel (BEA), senior Madison Eckley (BEA) and junior Janey Johnson (P-O). Second-team honorees included: junior Cameron Upcraft (Penns Valley), junior Claire Andrews (BEA) and junior London Cutler (P-O).

District 6 Class 3A All-Stars: Bellefonte volleyball players senior Alexis Mishock, senior Mackenna Port and freshman Carlee Pepperman were awarded District 6 Class 3A first-team honors.