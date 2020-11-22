Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kalista Butler is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Nov. 8-14

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Kalista Butler celebrates a point during the District 6 2A championship game against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Altoona High School. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Nov. 8-14 has been determined by our readers. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kalista Butler earned the honor with 42.37% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

This is the first time this season Butler has won the athlete of the week as an individual. She and the rest of the Mountaineers’ volleyball team won the award earlier this season.

Butler helped the Mountaineers to the PIAA state semifinals with her performances during the week she was nominated for after valuable performances in the District 6 Class 2A title game and the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals.

The Mountaineers won the district title match, 25-23, 25-18, 30-32, 25-16, against Bald Eagle Area. Butler then tallied 53 assists, 10 service points, two aces and two blocks in Philipsburg-Osceola’s PIAA state quarterfinal matchup with Maplewood. P-O won that match, 9-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 to advance to the semifinals.

Butler was one of five options in the poll, and finished with 14 percentage points more than the second-place finisher.

Check back Monday for the Centre County Athlete of the Fall Sports Season poll.