Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Bellefonte volleyball team

The Bellefonte volleyball team knocked off Hollidaysburg in Tyrone Wednesday night to win the District 6 Class 3A Championship. The Red Raiders won 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 despite entering the matchup as the lower seed. The victory propelled the team to a PIAA state tournament appearance.

Aidan Brinker, Penns Valley

Brinker lit up the scoreboard in his final high school football game as a Ram. The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in the game, with three coming through the air and one on the ground in Penns Valley’s 54-0 win over Mount Union. The win pushed the Rams to 5-3 on the season.

Kalista Butler, Philipsburg-Osceola

Butler played a key role in Tuesday’s District 6 girls’ volleyball championship match against Bald Eagle Area. The Mountaineers won the match, 25-23, 25-18, 30-32, 25-16. Butler then tallied 53 assists, 10 service points, two aces and two blocks in Philipsburg-Osceola’s PIAA state quarterfinal matchup with Maplewood. P-O won the match, 9-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 to advance to the semifinals.

Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola

Hazleton was an important piece of Tuesday’s 25-23, 25-18, 30-32, 25-16 victory over Bald Eagle Area in the District 6 girls’ volley ball championship game. She followed that up with an excellent performance against Maplewood, helping the team to a 9-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory to advance to the PIAA state semifinals. She racked up 38 kills, 19 digs, 13 service points and two aces in the matchup.

Nehemiah Howell, State College

Howell found the end zone time and time again Friday night in his final high school football game. The senior scored four touchdowns in the game — three rushing and one receiving. He finished the game with six carries for 98 yards and one catch for 28 yards to contribute to the Little Lions’ 45-21 win over Hollidaysburg.