8 Centre County high school football players named to coaches’ all-state teams

The Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State teams were announced in December, and eight Centre County football players representing three teams made either the first or second teams in their respective classification.

Half of the eight players were from Penns Valley, with two each coming from Bellefonte and State College.

The Rams had senior tight end Mason Lieb — who also made the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State team selected by the media — on the Class 2A first team. Lieb ended his season with 31 catches for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

The other three Rams — offensive tackle John Aston, offensive athlete Stephen Ripka and defensive end Ben Sharer — all made the coaches’ second team. The four seniors helped lead the Rams to a 5-3 record in their final year of high school football.

Bellefonte had two offensive linemen make the coaches’ 4A teams. Senior offensive guard Trevor Mauk made the first team and senior offensive tackle JD Besch made the second team. The two linemen helped lead the Red Raiders’ rushing attack this season on its way to 1,744 yards and 12 touchdowns on 267 carries.

The Little Lions were the only team that had two players finish on the first team and the only team that had a non-senior make either team. Senior safety Sammy Knipe was joined by sophomore offensive guard Michael Dincher on the PFN Coaches Select All-State first team for Class 6A.

Knipe — alongside Lieb — was one of two Centre County athletes to make both the media’s team and the coaches’ team this season. He’s set to play football at Navy at the next level. He’s made an all-state team in each of the past three seasons.

Dincher led the State College offensive line on its way to 1,730 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 258 carries.

The Little Lions finished 4-3 with the help of Dincher and Knipe this season.

The eight players — along with the rest of the teams — were nominated and voted for by over 200 high school coaches in the state of Pennsylvania.