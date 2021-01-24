Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area

Gilham won his 100th career wrestling match as an Eagle Saturday in the inaugural Big 7 tournament. The senior 126-pounder hit triple digit victories by defeating Bellefonte’s Nate Smith 6-2. The win also earned him third place in the tournament.

Nick Pavlechko, State College

Pavlechko earned his first tournament victory as a varsity wrestler at the Big 7 tournament Saturday. The freshman 215-pounder earned two pins on his way to the tournament win, including one in the finals against Altoona’s Colin Allmond.

Brendan Scanlon, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Scanlon became the third player in SJCA boys’ basketball history to notch 1,000 career points when he reached the mark Jan. 18 against Montoursville when he tallied 21 points. He followed that up with 24 points against Juniata Valley.

Jude Swisher, Bellefonte

Swisher won the Big 7 Tournament as well Saturday, doing so in impressive fashion. The junior earned a technical fall in the semifinals and took on State College’s Pierson Manville, who has been on several wrestling national teams, in the finals. He knocked off Manville with seven points in the third period to secure a 10-6 win.

Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola

Whitehead became the first Mountaineers boys’ basketball player to join the 1,000 point club in 21 years when he did so on Jan. 19 against Clearfield. The senior followed the accomplishment with 15 points in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 66-32 victory over Bald Eagle Area on the road Friday night.