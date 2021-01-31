HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Jan. 25-31

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Jan. 25-31.

Boy’s basketball

Grace Prep: Grace Prep lost 45-41 to Blair County Christian School on Monday.

State College: State College beat Altoona 60-48 on Tuesday. Jaden Mitchell scored 18 points to lead the Little Lions.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley’s huge third quarter helped it overcome a first-half deficit to beat Mount Union 55-40 on Wednesday. Zach Braught dropped 31 points in the contest.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Jersey Shore 55-50 on Thursday to improve to 3-3. The high scorer for the Red Raiders was Nick Way with 18 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Huntingdon 71-60 on Friday. Ryan Whitehead was the high scorer for the Mounties with 18 points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Mifflin County 40-37 on Friday thanks to Zach Braucht’s buzzer beater. John Aston led the Rams in scoring with 10 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat East Juniata 67-34 on Saturday. Four players were in double digits for the Mounties.

Penns Valley’s Zach Braucht dribbles against Mifflin County on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Jordan Anderson Photography Photo provided

Girls’ basketball

Grace Prep: Grace Prep girls’ lost 46-21 to Blair County Christian School on Monday.

Penns Valley vs. Bellefonte: Penns Valley beat Bellefonte 47-32 on Monday to improve to 2-3. Kailen Winkelblech was the Rams’ high scorer with 15 points. Maddie Tice led the Red Raiders with 15 points.

State College: State College lost 51-16 to Altoona on Tuesday.

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area fell 73-38 to Central Mountain on Thursday. Sarah Holler led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 49-25 to Huntingdon on Thursday. Olivia Hutton led the Mounties in scoring with 12 points.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 57-24 to Loyalsock on Saturday to fall to 2-4 overall. Kailen Winkelblech was the Rams’ high scorer with 9 points.

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area lost 49-48 to Central on Saturday. Maddie Perry led the Eagles in scoring with 24 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 36-19 to East Juniata on Saturday. Camden Potter led the Mounties in scoring with 10 points.

Bald Eagle Area’s Abby Hoover dribbles down the court with the ball ahead of a Central Mountain defender during the game on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Gymnastics

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy gymnast Maddie Mattis placed third on the uneven bars, third on balance beam, fifth on floor and fifth all around last weekend at the Centre Elite Classic.

Swimming & diving

State College boys: State College beat Hollidaysburg 126-40 on Tuesday to improve to 3-0. Winning for the Little Lions were the relay team of Zachary Lambert, Shawn Erdley,Garrick Zheng and John Brownstead in the 200 medley, Brownstead in the 200 free, Erdley in the 200 IM, Lambert in the 50 free, Zheng in the 100 butterfly, Erik Witt in the 100 free, Lambert in the 500 free, the relay team of Brownstead, Will Ulmer, Erdley and Zheng in the 200 freestyle, Brownstead in the 100 backstroke, Ryan Willis in the 100 breaststroke, the relay team of Witt, Lambert, Ulmer and Tyler Uhlig in the 400 free and Dean Brannen in 1-meter diving.

State College girls: State College beat Hollidaysburg 136-34 on Tuesday to improve to 3-0. Winning for the Little Lions were the relay team of Jade Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams in the 200 medley, Megan Doucette in the 200 free, Adams in the 200 IM, Pagett in the 50 free, Castro in the 100 butterfly, Cara Zuech in the 100 freestyle, Maddy Koehle in the 500 free, the relay team of Ally Koehle, Castro, Hannah Langer and Alayna Ohlson in the 200 free, Adams in the 100 backstroke, Pagett in the 100 breaststroke, the relay team of Castro, Adams, Maddy Koehle and Ally Koehle in the 400 free and Samantha Hesser in 1-meter diving.

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte lost 97.5-36.5 to DuBois on Friday to fall to 1-2. Carter Boone won the 500 free.

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte lost 102-67 to DuBois on Friday to fall to 1-2. Freshman Kiaha McCool set a new school record with her time of :59.52 in the 100 backstroke. Winners for the Red Raiders were McCool in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Finley Musser in the 200 IM and 500 free, Kate Rarrick in the 100 fly, and the relay team of McCool, Musser, Katelyn Packer and Rarrick in the 200 medley.

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte tied 60-60 with Huntingdon on Saturday to move to 1-2-1 on the season. Winning for the Red Raiders were the relay team of Carter Boone, Jacob Skrzycki, Harrison Horner and Nathan Taylor in the 200 free, Boone in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, Cedrick Bagwell in the 200 IM and 500 free, Horner in the 50 free and 100 fly and Skrzycki in the 100 breaststroke.

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte improved to 2-2 on Saturday with a 96-66 win over Huntingdon. Winners for the Red Raiders were the relay team of Kiaha McCool, Finley Musser, Katelyn Packer and Emmalin Pringle in the 200 medley, Kate Rarrick in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, McCool in the 200 IM and 500 free, Packer in the 50 free and 100 fly, Musser in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke and the relay team of McCool, Musser, Packer and Rarrick in the 400 free.

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman locks a cradle up on Penns Valley’s Hunter Lyons in their 189-pound match on Thursday. Rossman pinned Lyons in 37 seconds to lead the Red Raiders in a 43-15 win. Jordan Anderson Photography Photo provided

Wrestling

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area beat Tyrone 42-19 on Wednesday. Winners for the Eagles were: Lucas Fye at 106 pounds (Fall 5:26) Owen Johnson at 113 pounds (Dec 9-2), Coen Bainey at 120 pounds (For), Cooper Gilham at 126 pounds (Dec 5-1), Drake Holderman at 132 (Dec 7-2), Jeffre Pifer at 145 pounds (Dec 4-3), Cameron Dubbs at 152 (For.), Noah Foltz at 160 (For.), Brady Proctor at 172 (For.).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Central 50-18 on Wednesday. Winners for the Rams were Ben Sharer at 285 pounds (Fall 0:38), Colten Shunk at 106 (Dec 6-5), Chase Fleshman at 113 (Fall 3:03), Ty Watson at 132 (Fall 3:47), Nate Long at 138 (For.), Noah Fetterolf at 145 (For.) Dristen Wolfe at 152 (For.), Cole Felker at 160 (For.), Malachi DuVall at 172 (TF 16-0 4:00).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area beat Clearfield 36-30 on Thursday. Winner for the Eagles were: Lucas Fye at 106 pounds (Fall 3:45), Coen Bainey at 113 (For.), Hunter Gardner at 120 (For.), Cooper Gilham at 126 (Fall 2:33), Mason Reese at 138 (MD 10-2), Jeffre Pifer at 145 (MD 8-0), Noah Foltz at 172 (MD 16-7).

Bellefonte vs. Penns Valley: Bellefonte beat Penns Valley 43-16 on Thursday. Winners were: Bellefonte’s Aidan O’Shea at 120 pounds (fall), Bellefonte’s Nate Smith at 126 (8-4 decision), Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher at 132 (16-4 maj. dec.), Penns Valley’s Nate Long at 138 (7-6 dec), Bellefonte’s Dylan Dann at 145 (9-2 dec), Penns Valley’s Dristen Wolfe at 152 (4-0 dec), Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner at 160 (6-1 dec), Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall at 172 (fall), Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman at 189 (pin), Bellefonte’s Max Barrier at 215 (forfeit), Bellefonte’s Addison Shawley at 285 (fall), Penns Valey’s Colten Shunk at 106 (12-1 maj dec) and Bellefonte’s Aaron McClusick at 113 (forfeit).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Huntingdon 43-15 on Thursday. Winners for the Red Raiders were: Aidan O’Shea at 113 pounds (9-0 maj. dec.), Nate Smith at 126 (7-5 dec.), Jude Swisher at 132 (forfeit), Gage Long at 138 (7-0 dec), Dylan Dann at 145 (4-0 dec.), Andrew McChesney at 152 (6-2 dec), Ethan Richner at 160 (fall), Stephen Ivicic at 172 (fall), Ethan Rossman at 189 (17-0 tech fall), Garrett Choates at 106 (10-2 maj. dec.).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Huntingdon 43-19 on Thursday. Winners for the Rams were: Colten Shunk at 106 pounds (7-2 dec.), Justin Darlington at 126 (9-1 maj. dec.), Ty Watson at 132 (14-2 maj. dec.), Nate Long at 138 (4-1 dec.), Dristen Wolfe at 152 (fall), Micah Fetterolf at 160 (forfeit), Cole Felker at 172 (pin), Malachi DuVall at 189 (19-4 tech fall) and Ben Sharer at 285 (fall).

State College: State College beat Williamsport 41-27 on Saturday. Winners for the Little Lions were: Carter Weaverling at 152 pounds (For.), Lance Urbas at 172 (TF 17-2 4:55), Carson Manville at 189 (Fall 1:18), Nick Pavlechko at 215 (For.), Jacob Campbell at 133 (Fall 2:24), Owen Woolcott at 126 (Dec 4-3), Pierson Manville at 132 (Dec 7-3) and Kyle Martin at 145 (Fall 2:36).

Bald Eagle Area: Bald Eagle Area beat Central 64-9 on Saturday. Hunter Gardner at 126 pounds (Fall 0:36), Cooper Gilham at 132 (Fall 2:53), Mason Reese at 138 (For.), Jeffre Pifer at 145 (For.), Cameron Dubbs at 152 (For.), Noah Foltz at 160 (For.), Matthew Knepp at 189 (MD 9-0), Mason McAuley at 215 (For.), Lucas Fye at 106 (Fall 1:59), Owen Johnson at 113 (For.), Coen Bainey at 120 (Fall 0:49).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Blairsville 67-5 on Saturday to improve to 8-0. Winners for the Red Raiders were: Addison Shawley at 285 pounds (fall in 3:02), Garrett Choates at 106 (For), Aidan O’Shea at 113 (For), Nate Smith at 126 (16-1 tech fall), Jude Swisher at 132 (29-12 tech fall), Gage Long at 138 (fall in 1:02), Dylan Dann at 145 (fall in 2:39), Andrew McChesney at 152, Ethan Richner at 160 (forfeit), Stephen Ivicic (forfeit), Ethan Rossman at 189 (fall in :28) and Max Barrier at 215 (forfeit).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Marion Center 63-11 on Saturday to improve to 9-0. Winners for the Red Raiders were: Garrett Choates at 116 pounds (10-2 maj. dec.), Aaron McClusick at 113 (forfeit), Aidan O’Shea at 120 (fall), Nate Smith at 126 (fall), Jude Swisher at 132 (28-13 tech fall), Gage Long at 138 (fall), Dylan Dann at 145 (forfeit), Ethan Richner at 160 (fall), Stephen Ivicic at 172 (fall), Ethan Rossman at 189 (fall), Addison Shawley at 215 (fall), Nash Irwin (fall).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Tyrone 46-15 on Saturday to improve to 10-0. Winners for the Red Raiders were: Aidan O’Shea at 113 (17-2 tech fall), Jude Swisher at 132 (fall), Gage Long at 138 (4-0 dec), Andrew McChesney at 152 (fall), Grady Garrison at 160 (forfeit), Ethan Richner at 172 (fall), Ethan Rossman at 189 (fall), Max Barrier at 215 (6-4 decision), Addision Shawley at 285 (3-1 dec), Garrett Choates at 106 (7-2 decision).