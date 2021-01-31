SJCA’s Brendan Scanlon is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 17-23

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Brendan Scanlon celebrates with his family after hitting his 1,000th career point. Photo provided

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Jan. 17-23 has been determined by our readers. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy basketball player Brendan Scanlon earned the honor with 35.14% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Scanlon won the award after scoring his 1,000th career point last week for the Wolfpack. He reached the feat in the team’s Jan. 18 matchup against Montoursville and finished with 21 points in the game.

He has continued scoring in bunches, putting up 24 points in the team’s next matchup with Juniata Valley.

The senior is the third player in program history to hit the mark.

“Brendan puts in countless hours in the gym and on his driveway at home,” Saint Joe’s head coach Richard Ciambotti said in a release. “He works very hard at his craft, to become the best ball-handler, passer and shooter he can be. I am so proud of the way he has matured, both as a player and as a person. It takes a lot of practice to fine tune one’s game to the point of being able to score 1,000 points.”

Scanlon was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over four percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ryan Whitehead, who also scored his 1,000th career point.

Check back Monday for the second athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.