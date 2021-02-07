Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman locks a cradle up on Penns Valley’s Hunter Lyons in their 189-pound match on Thursday. Rossman pinned Lyons in 37 seconds to lead the Red Raiders in a 43-15 win. Photo provided

Here are this week's nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com.

Noah Foltz, Bald Eagle Area

Foltz went 5-0 this week, helping the Eagles go 5-0 in duals. The junior 160-pounder had a pin in 21 seconds against Danville and a 9-0 major decision against Williamsport this week. He leads Bald Eagle Area with 12 wins this season to only one defeat.

Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte

Rossman notched his 100th victory as a Red Raider this week when he went 2-0 Friday evening. The two wins give him 101 in his career and pushed him to 14-0 on the season. The 189-pounder announced his commitment to wrestle at Lock Haven following his 100th win.

State College girls’ swimming

The State College girls’ swimming team set two pool records at home this week against Cumberland Valley. The relay team of Jade Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams broke the pool record in the 200 medley with a time of 1:47.69. Then Castro broke the record in the 100 fly with a time of 57.10.

Jude Swisher, Bellefonte

Swisher set a program record for career takedowns with 107 to this point as a junior 132-pounder for the Red Raiders. He’s 14-0 on the season with a 3-0 record this week including a 4-2 overtime win over Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger — the son of Bucknell head coach Dan Wirnsberger.

Lance Urbas, State College

Urbas went 4-0 this week with bonus points in all of his wins. The senior 172-pounder finished the week with two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit. The Penn wrestling commit is 10-0 on the season with 65 wins in his career after missing his sophomore year due to a torn ACL.