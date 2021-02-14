State College girls’ swimming is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6

State College’s Jade Castro does the breaststroke in the girls AAA 200 yard IM during the District 6 swimming championships on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 has been determined by our readers. The State College girls’ swimming team earned the honor with 62.48% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

The team won the award after a record-setting week. It set two pool records at home against Cumberland Valley on Feb. 3.

The relay team of Jade Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams broke the pool record in the 200 medley with a time of 1:47.69.

Then Castro broke the record in the 100 fly with a time of 57.10, and a few days later broke the school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.96.

State College was one of five options in the poll, and finished with over 39 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bald Eagle Area wrestler Noah Foltz.

Check back Monday for the fourth athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.