Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Feb. 14

The regular season is now complete for all six of Centre County’s wrestling programs.

Bellefonte and State College each wrestled early in the week to complete their regular seasons. The Little Lions picked up two wins on Feb. 8. The Red Raiders had an away dual on Tuesday against Hollidaysburg, shutting out the Golden Tigers, 66-0, to finish 13-0 on the year

The two Class 3A schools will next compete at the District 6 Championships at Altoona on Feb. 19.

All four Class 2A schools (Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy) have already wrapped up their regular seasons and will compete next on Feb. 16 at the District 6 Class 2A Sectional Tournament.

The Eagles will host the Rams, Mounties and Wolves along with Moshannon Valley and West Branch. The top two wrestlers at each weight will advance to the District 6 Class 2A Championships, which are slated for Feb. 20 in Altoona.

Here’s a look at the movements in this week’s stats leadboards:

Wins

State College's Owen Woolcott goes after Chambersburg's Luke Mentzer in the 126 lb bout during the match on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Woolcott won by tech fall, giving him his 100th career win.

Another week has come and gone, and another Centre County wrestler eclipsed the century mark in wins.

State College’s Owen Woolcott earned two victories this week to claim Nos. 100 and 101 for his high school career.

The senior took on Chambersburg’s Luke Mentzer first on Monday in a tri-meet and racked up a 17-2 technical fall in 5:32 for No. 100. Woolcott then pinned Cedar Cliff’s Ryan Mohar in 3:22 for career win No. 101.

Woolcott has nine wins this season, and will look for No. 10 in the District 6 Class 3A Championships quarterfinals round. He’ll become the third Little Lions’ wrestler to eclipse that mark as teammates Lance Urbas and Pierson Manville both have 12 wins this season, which is tied for seventh in the county.

There still is a three-way tie at the top of the list with Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner, Ethan Rossman and Jude Swisher. The trio each added a win this week to get to 15 on the season.

Another Red Raiders’ trio in Addison Shawley, Aidan O’Shea and Gage Long are tied for fourth as they each added a win this week to get to 13 on the year. They were part of a group last week that had Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz tied for fourth with 12.

Foltz remained at 12 with no action but is now joined by Urbas and Manville and Bellefonte’s Max Barrier. Urbas and Manville went perfect in State College’s tri-meet on Monday with two wins apiece to get to 12.

Here’s who collected their 10th wins of the season this week:

Bellefonte: Dylan Dann, defeated Hollidaysburg’s Nicholas Burkey, 5-4; Garrett Choates, topped Hollidaysburg’s Noah Horne, 14-1; Stephen Ivicic, edged Hollidaysburg’s Aaron Sleeth, 4-2

Pins

This list saw very little movement.

Rossman was able to maintain his one-pin lead over Richner. Rossman became the first county wrestler to earn 10 pins this season.

The Lock Haven commit stuck Hollidaysburg’s Carter Schultz in 56 seconds. Richner also earned a fall to get to nine on the year. He put Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls on his back in 5:11.

Shawley and Long went from a tie for sixth on this list into a tie for third with six falls this year. Shawley stuck Hollidaysburg’s Christopher Iachini in 41 seconds. Long stuffed Hollidaysburg’s Weston Barnes in 2:27.

Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham and Lucas Fye and the Red Radiers’ Nate Smith are tied with Shawley and Long.

There are four wrestlers in the Eagles’ Coen Bainey and Matthew Knepp along with O’Shea and State College’s Nick Pavlechko all tied for 10th with four falls this season.

Technical Falls

Bellefonte's Jude Swisher earned his fifth technical fall victory of the season this week. He is tied with State College's Lance Urbas (not pictured) for the county lead.

There is another tie at the top of this list with Swisher and Urbas.

Last week, Urbas was able to claim the lead by himself when he earned his fifth technical fall of the year. Swisher earned his fifth this week.

The junior shut out Hollidaysburg’s Gaige Rabenstein, 15-0, on Tuesday in 5:00.

Manville is trying to keep pace with the leaders as he sits one behind with four technical fall victories this year. His most recent came when the freshman shut out Chambersburg’s Anthony Colangelo, 15-0, in 2:50.

As previously mentioned, Woolcott secured a 17-2 technical fall for his 100th career win. It also was his second technical fall of the season.

He is tied with Choates, Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall and Saint Joseph’s Zack Witmer for fourth in the county.

Major decisions & Fastest falls

Bellefonte's Garrett Choates earned his third major decision victory this week. He is tied with State College's Owen Woolcott (not pictured) for the county lead in the category.

Choates was able to climb into a tie for the county lead with Woolcott as he earned his third major decision this week.

Choates’ 14-1 win over Horne was his 10th of the year, and his third major decision. He was the only county wrestler to secure this type of victory this week.

There were no new times added to the fastest falls list this week.

Wins

Name School Total T1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 15 T1. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 15 T1. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 15 T4. Addison Shawley Bellefonte 13 T4. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 13 T4. Gage Long Bellefonte 13 T7. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 12 T7. Max Barrier Bellefonte 12 T7. Lance Urbas State College 12 T7. Pierson Manville State College 12

Falls

Name School Total 1. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 10 2. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 9 T3. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 6 T3. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 6 T3. Addison Shawley Bellefonte 6 T3. Gage Long Bellefonte 6 T3. Nate Smith Bellefonte 6 T8. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 5 T8. Pierson Manville State College 5 T10. 4 wrestlers



Fastest Fall

Name School Time 1. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :13 2. Pierson Manville State College :15 3. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :18 4. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area :21 T5. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 T5. Ethan Richner Bellefonte :23 7. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte :28 8. Ben Sharer Penns Valley :30 9. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley :31 T10. Max Barrier Bellefonte :33 T10. Nate Smith Bellefonte :33

Technical Falls

Name School Total T1. Jude Swisher Bellefonte 5 T1. Lance Urbas State College 5 3. Pierson Manville State College 4 T4. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 2 T4. Malachi DuVall Penns Valley 2 T4. Zack Witmer St. Joseph’s 2 T4. Owen Woolcott State College 2 T8. Lucas Fye Bald Eagle Area 1 T8. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 1 T8. Ethan Richner Bellefonte 1 T8. Ethan Rossman Bellefonte 1 T8. Nathan Smith Bellefonte 1 T8. Hunter Weitoish Philipsburg-Osceola 1 T8. Marcus Gable Philipsburg-Osceola 1 T8. Carter Weaverling State College 1 T8. Ty Price State College 1

Major Decisions

Name School Total T1. Garrett Choates Bellefonte 3 T1. Owen Woolcott State College 3 T3. Cooper Gilham Bald Eagle Area 2 T3. Mason Reese Bald Eagle Area 2 T3. Noah Foltz Bald Eagle Area 2 T3. Aidan O’Shea Bellefonte 2 T3. Justin Darlington Penns Valley 2 T3. Parker Moore Philipsburg-Osceola 2 T3. Kyle Martin State College 2 T3. Thomas Hill State College 2