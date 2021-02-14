High School Sports

Here are Centre County’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Feb. 14

The regular season is now complete for all six of Centre County’s wrestling programs.

Bellefonte and State College each wrestled early in the week to complete their regular seasons. The Little Lions picked up two wins on Feb. 8. The Red Raiders had an away dual on Tuesday against Hollidaysburg, shutting out the Golden Tigers, 66-0, to finish 13-0 on the year

The two Class 3A schools will next compete at the District 6 Championships at Altoona on Feb. 19.

All four Class 2A schools (Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy) have already wrapped up their regular seasons and will compete next on Feb. 16 at the District 6 Class 2A Sectional Tournament.

The Eagles will host the Rams, Mounties and Wolves along with Moshannon Valley and West Branch. The top two wrestlers at each weight will advance to the District 6 Class 2A Championships, which are slated for Feb. 20 in Altoona.

Here’s a look at the movements in this week’s stats leadboards:

Wins

01chamSCwrest.JPG
State College’s Owen Woolcott goes after Chambersburg’s Luke Mentzer in the 126 lb bout during the match on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Woolcott won by tech fall, giving him his 100th career win. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Another week has come and gone, and another Centre County wrestler eclipsed the century mark in wins.

State College’s Owen Woolcott earned two victories this week to claim Nos. 100 and 101 for his high school career.

The senior took on Chambersburg’s Luke Mentzer first on Monday in a tri-meet and racked up a 17-2 technical fall in 5:32 for No. 100. Woolcott then pinned Cedar Cliff’s Ryan Mohar in 3:22 for career win No. 101.

Woolcott has nine wins this season, and will look for No. 10 in the District 6 Class 3A Championships quarterfinals round. He’ll become the third Little Lions’ wrestler to eclipse that mark as teammates Lance Urbas and Pierson Manville both have 12 wins this season, which is tied for seventh in the county.

There still is a three-way tie at the top of the list with Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner, Ethan Rossman and Jude Swisher. The trio each added a win this week to get to 15 on the season.

Another Red Raiders’ trio in Addison Shawley, Aidan O’Shea and Gage Long are tied for fourth as they each added a win this week to get to 13 on the year. They were part of a group last week that had Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz tied for fourth with 12.

Foltz remained at 12 with no action but is now joined by Urbas and Manville and Bellefonte’s Max Barrier. Urbas and Manville went perfect in State College’s tri-meet on Monday with two wins apiece to get to 12.

Here’s who collected their 10th wins of the season this week:

Bellefonte: Dylan Dann, defeated Hollidaysburg’s Nicholas Burkey, 5-4; Garrett Choates, topped Hollidaysburg’s Noah Horne, 14-1; Stephen Ivicic, edged Hollidaysburg’s Aaron Sleeth, 4-2

Pins

This list saw very little movement.

Rossman was able to maintain his one-pin lead over Richner. Rossman became the first county wrestler to earn 10 pins this season.

The Lock Haven commit stuck Hollidaysburg’s Carter Schultz in 56 seconds. Richner also earned a fall to get to nine on the year. He put Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls on his back in 5:11.

Shawley and Long went from a tie for sixth on this list into a tie for third with six falls this year. Shawley stuck Hollidaysburg’s Christopher Iachini in 41 seconds. Long stuffed Hollidaysburg’s Weston Barnes in 2:27.

Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham and Lucas Fye and the Red Radiers’ Nate Smith are tied with Shawley and Long.

There are four wrestlers in the Eagles’ Coen Bainey and Matthew Knepp along with O’Shea and State College’s Nick Pavlechko all tied for 10th with four falls this season.

Technical Falls

IMG_2088.jpg
Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher earned his fifth technical fall victory of the season this week. He is tied with State College’s Lance Urbas (not pictured) for the county lead. Jordan Anderson Photo provided

There is another tie at the top of this list with Swisher and Urbas.

Last week, Urbas was able to claim the lead by himself when he earned his fifth technical fall of the year. Swisher earned his fifth this week.

The junior shut out Hollidaysburg’s Gaige Rabenstein, 15-0, on Tuesday in 5:00.

Manville is trying to keep pace with the leaders as he sits one behind with four technical fall victories this year. His most recent came when the freshman shut out Chambersburg’s Anthony Colangelo, 15-0, in 2:50.

As previously mentioned, Woolcott secured a 17-2 technical fall for his 100th career win. It also was his second technical fall of the season.

He is tied with Choates, Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall and Saint Joseph’s Zack Witmer for fourth in the county.

Major decisions & Fastest falls

DSC_0545.JPG
Bellefonte’s Garrett Choates earned his third major decision victory this week. He is tied with State College’s Owen Woolcott (not pictured) for the county lead in the category. Nate Cobler ncobler@centredaily.com

Choates was able to climb into a tie for the county lead with Woolcott as he earned his third major decision this week.

Choates’ 14-1 win over Horne was his 10th of the year, and his third major decision. He was the only county wrestler to secure this type of victory this week.

There were no new times added to the fastest falls list this week.

Wins

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Ethan RichnerBellefonte15
T1. Ethan RossmanBellefonte15
T1. Jude SwisherBellefonte15
T4. Addison ShawleyBellefonte13
T4. Aidan O’SheaBellefonte13
T4. Gage LongBellefonte13

T7. Noah Foltz

Bald Eagle Area

12

T7. Max BarrierBellefonte12
T7. Lance Urbas

State College

12
T7. Pierson ManvilleState College12

Falls

NameSchoolTotal
1. Ethan RossmanBellefonte10
2. Ethan RichnerBellefonte9
T3. Cooper GilhamBald Eagle Area6
T3. Lucas FyeBald Eagle Area6
T3. Addison ShawleyBellefonte6
T3. Gage LongBellefonte6
T3. Nate SmithBellefonte6
T8. Jude SwisherBellefonte5
T8. Pierson ManvilleState College5
T10. 4 wrestlers

4

Fastest Fall

NameSchoolTime
1. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:13
2. Pierson ManvilleState College:15
3. Ethan RossmanBellefonte:18
4. Noah FoltzBald Eagle Area:21
T5. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:23
T5. Ethan RichnerBellefonte:23
7. Ethan RossmanBellefonte:28
8. Ben SharerPenns Valley:30
9. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley:31
T10. Max BarrierBellefonte:33
T10. Nate SmithBellefonte:33

Technical Falls

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Jude SwisherBellefonte5
T1. Lance UrbasState College5
3. Pierson ManvilleState College4
T4. Garrett ChoatesBellefonte2
T4. Malachi DuVallPenns Valley2
T4. Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s2
T4. Owen WoolcottState College2
T8. Lucas FyeBald Eagle Area1
T8. Aidan O’SheaBellefonte1
T8. Ethan RichnerBellefonte1
T8. Ethan RossmanBellefonte1
T8. Nathan SmithBellefonte1
T8. Hunter WeitoishPhilipsburg-Osceola1
T8. Marcus GablePhilipsburg-Osceola1
T8. Carter WeaverlingState College1
T8. Ty PriceState College1

Major Decisions

NameSchoolTotal
T1. Garrett ChoatesBellefonte3
T1. Owen WoolcottState College3
T3. Cooper GilhamBald Eagle Area2
T3. Mason ReeseBald Eagle Area2
T3. Noah FoltzBald Eagle Area2
T3. Aidan O’SheaBellefonte2
T3. Justin DarlingtonPenns Valley2
T3. Parker MoorePhilipsburg-Osceola2
T3. Kyle MartinState College2
T3. Thomas HillState College2
