HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 8-14

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 8-14.

Boys’ basketball

BEA: Bald Eagle Area beat Glendale 60-53 on Monday. Alex Gavlock and Kahale Burns each scored 15 points to lead the Eagles in scoring.

State College: State College lost 49-41 to Central Dauphin East on Tuesday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 61-48 to Clearfield on Tuesday.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 72-52 to Tyrone on Tuesday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 67-39 to Clearfield on Wednesday. Kahale Burns led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 76-49 to DuBois Area Catholic School on Thursday.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 57-26 to Central on Thursday, falling to 3-5 on the season. Alex Gavlock had seven points to lead the Eagles in scoring.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte lost 55-42 on to Brookville on Thursday.

P-O vs. Penns Valley: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Penns Valley 50-46 on Friday. Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties in scoring with 21 points, while John Aston had 10 points to lead the Rams.

State College: State College lost 48-42 to Cumberland Valley on Friday.

P-O vs. Bellefonte: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Bellefonte 59-52 on Saturday to improve to 7-2. Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties in scoring with 18 points.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Juniata Valley 58-38 on Saturday. Brendan Scanlon was the high scorer for the Wolfpack with 33 points.

Girls’ basketball

Penns Valley: Penns Valley beat Clearfield 53-36 on Monday to improve to 5-4 on the season. Kailen Winkelblech led the Rams in scoring with 13 points.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte fell 53-31 to Tyrone on Monday. Maddie Tice had 11 points to lead the Red Raiders in scoring.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball lost 53-26 to Central on Monday. Khendyl Sharrer had 16 points to lead the Mounties in scoring.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 68-36 to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday, falling to 5-5. Kailen Winkelblech was the high scorer for the Rams with nine points.

State College: State College beat Central Dauphin East 49-28 on Tuesday. Emma Coudriet had 12 points in the win.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Clearfield 58-43 on Wednesday.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 40-26 to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday. Olivia Hutton led the Mounties in scoring with nine points.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat Jersey Shore 68-22 on Wednesday. Maddie Tice had a game-high 25 points.

BEA: Bald Eagle Area lost 59-43 to Central on Thursday to fall to 3-7 on the season. Maddie Perry lead the Eagles in scoring with 15 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 44-21 to Curwensville on Thursday. Olivia Hutton led the Mounties in scoring with nine points.

Penns Valley vs. Bellefonte: Penns Valley beat Bellefonte 44-33 on Friday to improve to 6-5. Avery Dinges led the Rams in scoring with 15 points. Mia Johnson had nine points for the Red Raiders.

State College: State College lost 60-17 to Cumberland Valley on Friday.

Penns Valley vs. P-O: Penns Valley beat Philipsburg-Osceola 59-23 on Senior Day on Saturday. Leah Beben was the high scorer for the Rams with 18 points. Reagan Thorp led the Mounties in scoring with six points.

Swimming

BEA: Bald Eagle Area swimmer Alaina Cane competed for the first time this season on Thursday at the Swimming Exhibition Invitational at Clearfield Area High School. Cane placed first in the 100 free with a time of 58.14, and was second in the 50 free with a time of 27.02.

Wrestling

State College: State College beat Chambersburg 34-24 on Monday to improve to 5-4. Earning wins for the Little Lions were: Carter Weaverling at 152 pounds (fall in 3:53), Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (11-10 decision), Carson Manville at 189 pounds (10-3 decision), Harrison Schoen at 285 pounds (fall in 1:13), Owen Woolcott at 126 pounds (17-2 tech fall in 5:53), Casher McLaughlin at 132 pounds (forfeit) and Pierson Manville at 138 pounds (15-0 tech fall in 2:50). Woolcott earned his 100th career win in this match.

State College: State College beat Cedar Cliff 39-25 on Monday to finish the regular season 6-4. Earning wins for the Little Lions were: Braden Newby at 160 pounds ( fall at 3:15), Lance Urbas at 172 pounds (fall in 1:21), Carson Manville at 189 pounds (7-3 decision), Ty Price at 215 pounds (fall in 3:20), Owen Woolcott at 126 pounds (fall in 2:22), Pierson Manville at 138 pounds (forfeit), William Tennity at 145 pounds (6-1 decision) and Carter Weaverling at 152 pounds (forfeit).

Bellefonte: Bellefonte shut out Hollidaysburg 66-0 on Tuesday to finish the regular season 13-0. Winners for the Red Raiders were: Ethan Richner at 160 pounds (fall in 5:11), Stephen Ivicic at 172 pounds (4-2 decision), Ethan Rossman at 189 pounds (fall in :56), Addison Shawley at 215 pounds (fall in :41), Max Barrier at 285 pounds (forfeit), Garrett Choates at 106 pounds (14-1 major decision), Aidan O’Shea at 113 pounds (forfeit), Aaron McClusick at 120 pounds (forfeit), Nathan Smith at 126 pounds (7-0 decision), Jude Swisher at 132 pounds (15-0 tech fall in 5:00), Gage Long at 138 pounds (fall in 2:27), Dylan Dann at 145 pounds (5-4 decision) and Andrew McChesney at 152 pounds (forfeit).