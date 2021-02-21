Bald Eagle swimmer Alaina Cane is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Feb. 7-13

Bald Eagle Area’s Alaina Cane celebrates finishing in third with a time of 25.72 in the girls AA 50 yard freestyle during the District 6 swimming championships on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Feb. 7-13 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area swimmer Alaina Cane earned the honor with 76.92% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Cane won the award the same week she made her season debut.

She debuted that Thursday night at the Swimming Exhibition Invitational at Clearfield Area High School.

The sophomore swimmer placed first in the 100 free with a time of 58.14 at the event, and was second in the 50 free with a time of 27.02.

Cane was one of five options in the poll, and finished with over 63 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Philipsburg-Osceola basketball player Ryan Whitehead.

Check back Monday for the fifth athlete of the week poll of the Centre County winter sports season.