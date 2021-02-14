Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Alaina Cane, Bald Eagle Area

Cane made her season debut Thursday night at the Swimming Exhibition Invitational at Clearfield Area High School. The sophomore swimmer placed first in the 100 free with a time of 58.14 at the event, and was second in the 50 free with a time of 27.02.

Bald Eagle Area’s Alaina Cane celebrates finishing in third with a time of 25.72 in the girls AA 50 yard freestyle during the District 6 swimming championships on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Pierson Manville, State College





Manville had a perfect day for Little Lions wrestling on Feb. 8, earning bonus points in both of his victories. The freshman began his day with a 15-0 shut out of Cedar Cliff’s Anthony Colangelo in 2:50. The Minnesota native then received a forfeit against Chambersburg. Manville is 12-1 on the season with 10 of his victories coming by way of bonus points. His lone loss was against Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher, who is 15-0.

Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola

Whitehead led the Mountaineers’ boys’ basketball team to a 2-0 record this week over two Mountain League opponents. The senior put up 21 points and 13 rebounds Friday night in a 50-46 win over the Penns Valley Rams. He followed that up with 18 points and 12 rebounds Saturday afternoon in a 59-52 win over the Bellefonte Red Raiders.

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Ryan Whitehead dribbles around Bald Eagle AreaÕs Ayden Jodon during the game on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Owen Woolcott, State College

Woolcott went 2-0 in the Little Lions’ tri-meet with Chambersburg and Cedar Cliff on Monday. Woolcott topped the Trojans’ Luke Mentzer 17-2 for his 100th career win to start the day. The senior wrestler then earned career win No. 101 by pinning the Colts’ Ryan Mohar in 3:22. Woolcott is 9-3 on the year.

State College’s Owen Woolcott controls Chambersburg’s Luke Mentzer in the 126 lb bout during the match on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Woolcott won by tech fall, giving him his 100th career win. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com