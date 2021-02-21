HS roundup: Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 15-21

Editor’s note: Don’t see your team’s results? Be sure to send your results to cdtscores@centredaily.com for future inclusion.

Here’s what happened in Centre County high school sports from Feb. 15-21.

Boys’ basketball

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 65-45 to Tyrone on Tuesday. Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties in scoring with 17 points.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 82-54 to Southern Huntingdon County on Wednesday.

P-O vs. BEA: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Bald Eagle Area 67-33. on Wednesday. P-O’s Ryan Whitehead led the scoring with 20 points, while Alex Gavlock had 13 points for the Eagles.

Penns Valley vs. Bellefonte: Penns Valley beat Bellefonte 44-39 on Wednesday. Zach Braucht led the Rams in scoring with 14 points. Blair Eckley-Jones had 15 points for the Red Raiders.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola beat Huntingdon 53-34 on Friday. Jacob DeSimone led the Mounties in scoring with 16 points.

BEA vs. Penns Valley: Bald Eagle Area beat Penns Valley 56- 49 on Friday. Kahale Burns led the Eagles in scoring with 18 points. Zach Braucht was the high scorer for the Rams with 13.

State College: State College beat Altoona 43-31 on Friday. Jaden Mitchell dropped a game-high 13 points.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost 51-38 to Mifflin County on Saturday. Jacob DeSimone led the Mounties in scoring with 16 points.

Penns Valley vs. SJCA: Penns Valley beat Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy 60-54 on Saturday. Zach Braucht led the Rams in scoring with 22 points, while Brendan Scanlon led the Wolfpack with 20.

Girls’ basketball

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost 55-45 to Southern Huntingdon County on Wednesday.

Penns Valley: Penns Valley lost 49-44 to Central on Wednesday. Kailen Winkelblech led the Rams in scoring with a career-high 21 points.

BEA vs. P-O: Bald Eagle Area beat Philipsburg-Osceola 53-24 on Wednesday. Maddie Perry had 16 points to lead the Eagles in scoring. The Mounties got six points each from Khendyl Sharrer and Megan Holenick.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte beat DuBois 46-38 on Wednesday. Maddie Tice led the Red Raiders in scoring with 14 points.

State College: State College beat Chambersburg 38-34 on Friday. Diana Tsarnakova has 12 points in the win.

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy beat Harmony 50-32 on Friday.

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola lost to Huntingdon on Friday.

Swimming

State College boys: State College won a tri-meet on Wednesday against Bellefonte and Mifflin County with 110 points. Placing first for the Little Lions were: the relay team of John Brownstead, Erik Witt, William Ulmer and Tyler Uhlig in the 200 medley; Uhlig in the 200 free; Garrick Zheng in the 200 IM; Zachary Lambert in the 100 fly; Trevor Martin in the 100 free; Ulmer in the 500 free; the relay team of Noah Johnson, Brownstead, Martin and Ulmer in the 200 free; Brownstead in the 100 back; Witt in the 100 breast; and the relay team of Martin, Shawn Erdley, Todd Siekman and Abdelrahman Abdelhameed in the 400 free.

State College girls: State College won a quad-meet on Wednesday against Bellefonte, Mifflin County and Penns Valley, putting up 135 points.. Placing first for the Little Lions were: the relay team of Colleen Adams, Elizabeth Johnson, Megan Doucette and Ditta Kowalik in the 200 medley; Jade Castro in the 200 IM; Madelyn Koehle in the 50 free; Adams in the 100 fly; the relay team of Lily Bang, Mackenzie Pagett, Doucette and Kelly Brownstead in the 200 free; and the relay team of Adams, Koehle, Doucette and Castro in the 400 free.

Bellefonte boys: Bellefonte came in second in a tri-meet on Wednesday against State College and Mifflin County with 65 points. Winning first place was Carter Boone in the 50 free.

Bellefonte girls: Bellefonte came in second in a quad-meet on Wednesday against State College, Mifflin County and Penns Valley, with 99 points. Winning first place were Kate Rarrick in the 200 and 500 free, and Kiaha McCool in the 100 backstroke.

Penns Valley girls: Penns Valley tied for third with Mifflin County in a quad-meet on Wednesday against State College, Bellefonte and the Huskies with 29 points.

State College boys: State College placed second at the Mid Penn Conference Swimming Championships on Saturday with 129.5 points. Hershey was first with 136.5. Winning gold for the Little Lions were the relay team of Zachary Lambert, Shawn Erdley, Garrick Zheng and John Brownstead in the 200 medley, Erdley in the 200 IM and Brownstead in the 100 butterfly.

State College girls: State College placed second at the Mid Penn Conference Swimming Championships on Saturday with 128 points. Hershey was first with 181. Winning gold for the Little Lions were the relay team of Jade Castro, Mackenzie Pagett, Maddy Koehle and Colleen Adams in the 200 medley, Castro in the 100 butterfly, Adams in the 500 free and Castro in the 100 backstroke. Castro’s backstroke time of 55.76 set a new Mid Penn record.

Wrestling

Penns Valley: Penns Valley won the District 6 Class 2A Section 2 tournament team title on Wednesday with 134.5 points. The Rams crowned four champs in Dristen Wolfe (152 pounds), Malachi DuVall (172), Hunter Lyons (189) and Ben Sharer (285). In total, Penns Valley qualified six wrestlers for Saturday’s district championships. The other two qualifiers were Justin Darlington (2nd, 126) and Ty Watson (2nd, 132).

BEA: Bald Eagle Area placed second in the District 6 Class 2A Section 2 team race on Wednesday with 128 points. The Eagles crowned two champs in Coen Bainey (113 pounds) and Cooper Gilham (126). In total, BEA qualified eight wrestlers for Saturday’s district championships. The other Eagles who qualified were: Lucas Fye (2nd, 106), Hunter Gardner (2nd, 120), Jeffre Pfier (2nd, 145), Heath Basalla (2nd, 152), Noah Foltz (2nd, 160) and Brady Proctor (2nd, 172).

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola placed third in the District 6 Class 2A Section 2 team race on Wednesday with 127 points. The Mounties had three champions in Marcus Gable (120 pounds), Luke Hughes (145) and Hunter Weitoish (160). In total, P-O qualified eight wrestlers for Saturday’s district championships. Also qualifying were: Scotty Frantz (113), Austin Foster (138), Dom Shaw (189), Parker Moore (215) and Chase Klinger (285).

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy crowned two champions at the District 6 Class 2A Section 2 tournament on Wednesday. Zack Witmer won at 132 pounds, and Amonn Ohl at 138. By winning, they both advanced to Saturday’s district championships.

State College: State College placed first in the team race at the District 6 Class 3A Championships on Friday with 172 points, securing a spot in the District 6 team dual championships. The Little Lions scored two champions in brothers Pierson Manville (132 pounds) and Carson Manville (189). In total, seven Little Lions are advancing to the PIAA Northwest Regional next week. The other qualifiers are Owen Woolcott (2nd, 126), Carter Weaverling (2nd, 152), Lance Urbas (2nd, 172), Ty Price (2nd, 215) and Harrison Schoen (2nd, 285). Coach Ryan Cummins was named the district’s coach of the year.

Bellefonte: Bellefonte placed third in the team race at the District 6 Class 3A Championships on Friday with 133.5 points, securing a spot in the District 6 team dual championships in. The Red Raiders crowned two champions in Lane Aikey (120 pounds) and Ethan Richner (160). In total, six Red Raiders are advancing to the PIAA Northwest Regional next week. The other qualifiers are Garrett Choates (2nd, 106), Aidan O’Shea (2nd, 113), Jude Swisher (2nd, 132) and Ethan Rossman (2nd, 189).

Penns Valley: Penns Valley placed second in the team race at the District 6 Class 2A Championships on Saturday with 80 points, securing a spot in the District 6 team dual championships. The Rams crowned one champion in Malachi DuVall at 172 pounds. Also qualifying for next week’s PIAA Southwest regional were Justin Darlington (3rd, 126), Ty Watson (3rd, 132) and Ben Sharer (2nd, 285).

BEA: Bald Eagle Area placed fourth in the team race at the District 6 Class 2A Championships on Saturday with 64.5 points, securing a spot in the District 6 team dual championships. The Eagles crowned one champion in Coen Bainey at 113 pounds. Also qualifying for next week’s PIAA Southwest regional were Lucas Fye (106) and Cooper Gilham (126).

P-O: Philipsburg-Osceola placed fifth in the team race at the District 6 Class 2A Championships on Saturday with 61 points. The Mounties qualified four wrestlers for next week’s PIAA Southwest regional in Marcus Gable (3rd, 120), Austin Foster (3rd, 138), Hunter Weitoish (2nd, 160) and Parker Moore (3rd, 215).

SJCA: Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s two wrestlers scored 34.5 team points for the Wolfpack in the District 6 Class 2A Championships on Saturday. Zack Witmer (132) and Amonn Ohl (138) each finished second in their respective weight classes, punching their tickets to next week’s PIAA Southwest regional.