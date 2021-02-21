Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner controls Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls in the 160 lb championship bout at the District 6 3A tournament on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Altoona High School. adrey@centredaily.com

Lane Aikey, Bellefonte

Aikey missed the entire wrestling regular season while recovering from an injury, not making his season debut until the District 6 Class 3A Championships this week. He was able to win his first two matches of the season and claimed his second district title.

Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area

Bainey just claimed his second straight District Class 2A title, pinning his way to the crown along with pinning his way to a District 6 Section 2 title earlier in the week. He is 16-0 this season with nine pins. The sophomore has amassed 52 career wins.

Jade Castro, State College

Castro won three gold medals at the Mid Penn Swimming Championships on Saturday. She also picked up multiple wins at a quad-meet with Bellefonte, Penns Valley and Mifflin County earlier in the week, winning gold in the 200 individual medley and as part of the 400 free relay team. She then went on to win gold in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay on Saturday. Her time in the 100 backstroke set a Mid Penn Championships record at 55.76 seconds.

Malachi DuVall, Penns Valley

DuVall pinned his way to his second District 6 Class 2A crown after not winning a district title since his freshman year at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy. He also pinned his way to the 172-pound Section 2 title on Wednesday. DuVall is 10-0 this season with eight pins and two technical falls.

Pierson Manville, State College

Manville competed in his first District 6 Class 3A Championships, not only because he was a freshman, but also because he moved to Pennsylvania from Minnesota this year. He claimed the 132-pound title by avenging his lone loss of the year to Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher in the finals. Manville was named the District 6 Class 3A Outstanding Wrestler for his performance and is 15-1 this year. His performance helped the Little Lions win their first District 6 Class 3A team title under coach Ryan Cummins.

Ethan Richner, Bellefonte

Richner pinned his way to his third straight District 6 Class 3A title and used a 13-second pin of Central Mountain’s Damien Galentine to make the finals. The senior is 17-0 this season with 11 pins. He’s had just one win that didn’t come with bonus points.