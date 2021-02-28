Bald Eagle wrestler Coen Bainey is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times athlete of the week from Feb. 14-20 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area wrestler Coen Bainey earned the honor with 37.41% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Bainey won the award after a successful run at the District 6 Class 2A wrestling championships and District 6 sectionals.

He claimed his second straight District 6 Class 2A title. The Bald Eagle pinned his way to the district crown on Feb. 20 after pinning his way to a District 6 Section 2 title earlier in the week.

Bainey was 16-0 after his success in districts and had nine pins. The sophomore had amassed 52 career wins at the time.

He was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just under four percentage points more than the second-place finisher, State College wrestler Pierson Manville, who also won a district title.

