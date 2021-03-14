PIAA wrestling championships not final road for 6 of Centre County’s medalists

Every Monday throughout the high school wrestling season, the Centre Daily Times has run a weekly leaderboard story to track the county’s leaders in wins, pins and more.

This week’s story will be delayed as this past weekend’s PIAA Championships wasn’t the end of the road like usual. Although nine Centre County athletes came back to the area with medals, only three of them had their seasons come to close.

The other six are part of Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Penns Valley and State College. All four of those schools will chase PIAA team titles with the District 6 team duals championships first. It’s a unique twist for the season, but was planned this way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those four schools earned the right to compete for the district crown by way of finishing in the top four of the team race in their individual district tournaments.

The Rams and Eagles finished second and fourth, respectively, in the Class 2A championships. The Little Lions claimed the District 6 Class 3A team title, and the Red Raiders were third.

So, what does that mean?

All of the semifinals action will take place on Tuesday.

Penns Valley will host Glendale, who finished third, in a home dual at 6 p.m. BEA travels to Forest Hills, who was the team champions in Class 2A, with a start time to be determined.

Bellefonte travels to Mill Hall to take on Central Mountain, who finished as the runner up, starting tentatively at 7 p.m. State College was to host Mifflin County, who finished fourth, but the Huskies decided not to compete. The fifth-place team in Altoona opted not to wrestle, either, so the Little Lions are already into the district finals and will await the winner of the Red Raiders and Wildcats.

Those district finals will take place on Thursday with start times to be determined. The Class 2A match will take place in Altoona. State College will host the Class 3A match.