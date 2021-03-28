State College swimmer Maddy Koehle is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for March 14-20

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from March 14-20 has been determined by our readers. State College swimmer Maddy Koehle earned the honor with 45.45% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com. This is the second time Koehle won the award after she won earlier this winter, along with the rest of the State High girls’ swimming team.

She won the award this week after she was a part of the State High relay team that set a school record in the 200-yard medley relay at the 2021 PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships.

The group — which included Koehle, Jade Castro, Mackenzie Pagett and Colleen Adams — finished second in the relay with a time of 1:44.70 to earn a silver medal. She also finished on the podium in the 100-yard breaststroke with a seventh-place finish, finished 14th in the 200 yard IM, and helped her team to a third-place finish overall.

Koehle was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 17 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Penns Valley swimmer Maggie Delaney, who finished fourth in the 100-yard breastroke at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships.

Check back Monday for the athlete of the season poll for the Centre County winter sports season.