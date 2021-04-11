State College track & field’s Shannon Mullin is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for March 28 - April 3

State College’s Shannon Mullin competes at a track meet in Altoona, April 10, 2021. Photo provided

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from March 28-April 3 has been determined by our readers. State College track and field athlete Shannon Mullin earned the honor with 72.87% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

She set five personal bests across three events this week for State High track and field, including breaking and re-breaking her best distances in the long jump and triple jump. She won the long jump and triple jump against Central Dauphin on Tuesday, setting new personal bests with jumps of 17 feet and 6.75 inches and 33 feet and nine inches, respectively.

Mullin also set a personal best with a 200-meter dash time of 27.47 seconds against Central Dauphin, placing second. She then went on to win the long jump and triple jump at the Bruce Dallas Invitational, resetting her personal records with jumps of 17 feet, nine inches and 36 feet, 4.25 inches, respectively.

She was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 64 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bald Eagle Area track and field athlete Owen Irvin.

Check back Monday for the second athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.