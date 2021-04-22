Bellefonte taps a rival school’s assistant as its new head football coach

Bellefonte Area School District has hired has hired former Bald Eagle Area assistant Vaughn DonMoyer as its new high school football coach. ncobler@centredaily.com

Bellefonte Area High School has a new head football coach in place for the fall.

Former Bald Eagle Area assistant Vaughn DonMoyer was approved as the school’s new coach at Tuesday’s school board meeting. DonMoyer is a teacher at the high school and has spent the past three seasons under head coach Jesse Nagle at BEA, after they previously coached junior high football together.

He primarily assisted with the linebackers and wide receivers in his time at Bald Eagle Area, while also overseeing the team’s special teams work.

Nagle told the Centre Daily Times he was happy for his now-former assistant.

“His goal in football was to be a head coach,” Nagle said. “When an opportunity came, we talked. I gave him anything he needed and tried to help along the way to try to give him the best chance to get the job. I’m really excited for him.”

DonMoyer replaces Shanon Manning, who coached the Red Raiders from 2013-20. Manning took the head coaching job at Central Mountain in February.

As the new varsity head football coach, DonMoyer will make $7,837.60, according to board documents.