Bellefonte softball’s Lexi Rogers is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for April 11-17

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from April 11-17 has been determined by our readers. Bellefonte softball pitcher Lexi Rogers earned the honor with 58.83% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Rogers had two dominant performances and a career milestone that week.

The senior pitcher opened the week by dominating Clearfield, pitching all seven innings, only allowing one run on four hits and three walks, racking up 16 strikeouts to lead the team to a 2-1 victory.

Rogers then dominated Philipsburg-Osceola with 15 more strikeouts Friday in six innings, giving up no runs on two hits and three walks to lead Bellefonte to a 10-0 win. The performance also allowed her to eclipse the 300 strikeout mark for her career.

She was one of four options in the poll, and finished with just over 22 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy track and field athlete Clare Marsh.

Check back Monday for the fourth athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.