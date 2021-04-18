Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

State College’s Brady Bigger springs to the finish of the 800 meter run during the track meet against Mifflin County on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Bigger won with a time of 1:54.89. adrey@centredaily.com

Brady Bigger, State College

Bigger took home multiple wins on the track this week, as well as an award off it. The Little Lion track athlete won the 1,600-meter run as an individual with a time of 4:16 at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University on Saturday. He also was a part of the State College relay team that won the 4x800m. He also placed first in the 800-meter run against Mifflin County on Tuesday. On Thursday, Bigger was named the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Gatorade Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, and is now a finalist for the national award.

Clare Marsh, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Marsh earned two top-two finishes at Saturday’s Jack Roddick Invitational in Shippensburg. She won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.23 seconds — 2.28 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She also added a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.43 seconds, only .03 seconds behind the race’s winner. Marsh also earned two wins earlier in the week at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational, where she was named the meet’s MVP. She won the 100-meter hurdles final with a time of 15.81 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles final with a time of 46.76 seconds.

Eniayo Ogunranti, State College

Ogunranti took home multiple wins at the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University on Saturday. He ran a blistering speed of 10.81 in the 100 meters to earn first place and then anchored the State College 4x100m team on its way to first place with a time of 43.71. Ogunranti also took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.40 seconds.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Rogers had two dominant performances and a career milestone this week. The senior pitcher opened the week by dominating Clearfield. She pitched all seven innings, only allowing one run on four hits and three walks, racking up 16 strikeouts to lead the team to a 2-1 victory. She then dominated Philipsburg-Osceola with 15 more strikeouts Friday in six innings, giving up no runs on two hits and three walks to lead Bellefonte to a 10-0 win. The performance also allowed her to eclipse the 300 strikeout mark for her career.