Penns Valley softball’s Allie O’Brien is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for April 25-May 1

Allie O’Brien hits a ball during a high school softball game between Penns Valley and Huntingdon Area High School on, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Spring Mills, Pa. nriffe@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from April 25 - May 1 has been determined by our readers. Penns Valley softball’s Allie O’Brien earned the honor with 46.58% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

O’Brien was crucial to Penns Valley softball’s offense in the team’s May 1 doubleheader against Tyrone in which the Rams split wins with the Golden Eagles.

She had three hits in the first game, including a solo home run, scored two runs and stole a base.

O’Brien then pitched in the second game, leading the team to a win by striking out seven and walking one, while also hitting another home run at the plate. O’Brien finished that game with four RBIs, two runs scored and a second stolen base.

She was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 11 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, Bellefonte softball pitcher Lexi Rogers.

