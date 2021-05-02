Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

BellefonteÕs Bobby Marsh runs to third during the game against Penns Valley on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bellefonte won, 3-1. adrey@centredaily.com

Bobby Marsh, Bellefonte

Marsh got on base six times in 10 plate appearances for Raider baseball as the team scored 22 runs in two games this week. He had three hits — all for extra bases with a double, triple and home run — and drew three walks in games against Huntingdon and Cathedral Prep. Marsh finished the games with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Conrad Moore, State College

Moore set a new record during the week for State College track and field. The senior athlete jumped 6-feet, 10-inches in the high jump to set a new personal best and set a school record, breaking the mark he previously held in the event. Moore also finished third in the 100 meters at the same meet — against Cumberland Valley — with a new personal best of 11.4.

Allie O’Brien, Penns Valley

O’Brien was instrumental to Penns Valley softball’s offense in Saturday’s doubleheader against Tyrone in which they split wins with the Golden Eagles. She had three hits in the first game, including a solo home run, and added two runs scored and a stolen base. She then took the circle in the second game, leading the team to a win by striking out seven and walking one, while also hitting another home run at the plate. She finished the second game with four RBIs two runs scored and another stolen base.

Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area

Peters nearly threw a perfect game Monday in Bald Eagle Area softball’s 18-0 win over Bellwood-Antis. The senior pitcher threw a no-hitter in the three-inning game, striking out five and allowing one baserunner to reach base on a walk.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Rogers dominated in the circle this week for Bellefonte softball. She opened the week by throwing a no-hitter in the Raiders’ 11-0 win over Huntingdon, tossing seven innings, striking out 20 and allowing only a single walk. Rogers followed that up with another shutout against Hollidaysburg in a five-inning game that resulted in a 10-0 Bellefonte win. She struck out 10 and gave up only two hits and one walk in the win.