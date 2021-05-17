Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week? Vote here

State College’s Lizzie Paterno battles for the ball during a high school lacrosse game where State College High School faced Red Land High School on, April, 29, 2021 in State College, Pa. nriffe@centredaily.com

Wyatt McClain, Bald Eagle Area

McClain had a dominant pitching performance against Huntingdon on Thursday, allowing just two hits, two walks, striking out two and allowing no runs in an 11-1 victory.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Rogers’ Bellefonte squad started their week with a 9-2 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday. The James Madison-bound pitcher tossed seven innings of two-run softball, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out 11 batters. She went 1-for-1 with three walks and an RBI triple.

Then, Rogers pitched in Wednesday’s matchup against Central Mountain where she went seven innings, allowing five hits, no runs, while walking three batters and striking out 10. She went 2-for-4 from the plate with four runs batted in and a home run in the 6-0 victory.

She closed her week with a 5-0 Senior Day victory against Tyrone. Rogers allowed three hits, walked one batter while striking out 10 and gave up no runs in seven innings of work. She also had a 2-for-2 day from the plate with an RBI and a double.

Anna Stitzer, Penns Valley

Stitzer had a part in winning four event gold medals and helping Penns Valley girls’ track and field to the team title with 125 points at the Mountain League Championships in Clearfield on Tuesday. Stitzer placed first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:24.34 and in the 800-meter run in 2:30.59. She was also a part of the first-place-winning 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams, along with Abby Stitzer, Leah Beben, Anna Korman, Kelsey Hull and Alexis Durn.

Avery Dinges, Penns Valley

Dinges began a five-game hitting streak in Monday’s loss against Claysburg-Kimmel. In five games from May 10-May 14, she’s gone 8-for-19 from the plate with a .421 batting average, eight runs batted in and eight runs scored. The Rams are now 11-7 on the season.

Eniayo Ogunranti, State College

Ogunranti won three different events at the Mid Penn Track and Field Championships in Chambersburg on Saturday, helping his team to the overall title. The Little Lions scored 123 points. Shippensburg was a distant second with 76.5. Ogunranti won gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 21.96 and the 4x100-meter relay with teammates Ryan Lindenberg, Nolan Markowski and Carson Franks in 42.62.

Lizzie Paterno, State College

Paterno had three goals and one assists in a 6-3 victory over Palmyra on Monday. She added one goal and three assists in State College’s 9-8 loss to Hershey in the Mid Penn Lacrosse Championship on Friday.





