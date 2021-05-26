High School Sports
Centre County softball, baseball players make a big impact on Mountain League All-Star lists
The Mountain League announced its all-star lists for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons — and Centre County is well represented.
Centre County athletes particularly dominated the softball lists, accounting for 11 of the 13 first-team spots and six more on the second team. Bellefonte’s Lexi Rogers was named both the pitcher and D.P./Off. Pitcher for the first team.
The Raiders led the way with six players on the first and second team combined, while Bald Eagle Area was second with five. BEA hurler Madison Peters was named the second-team pitcher.
Bellefonte also had the most baseball all stars, with five across both teams. In total, Centre County had five baseball players make the first team and six on the second.
Here’s a breakdown of the Centre County athletes who made the teams:
Mountain League softball all-stars
First Team
Outfield: Madison Eckley, Bald Eagle Area; Lily Gardner, Bellefonte; Noelle Webb, Penns Valley; Mara Hockenberry, Bald Eagle Area
First base: Ava Stere, Bald Eagle Area
Shortstop: Jordan McDonald, Philipsburg-Osceola; Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley
Third base: Autumn Tobias, Bald Eagle Area
Catcher: Maddie Tice, Bellefonte
D.P./Off. pitcher: Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte
Pitcher: Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte
Second Team
Outfield: Hannah Minarchick, Philipsburg-Osceola; Sara DeHaas, Bellefonte
Second base: London Cutler, Philipsburg-Osceola
Third base: Hanna Lauck, Bellefonte
Catcher: Maegan King, Bald Eagle Area
Pitcher: Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area
Mountain League baseball all-stars
First team
First base: Bobby Marsh, Bellefonte
Second base: Nick Capparelle, Bellefonte
Outfield: Jeremy Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola; Seth Shuey, Bellefonte
Designated hitter: Noah Williamson, Bald Eagle Area
Second team
Pitcher: Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola; Derek Fravel, Bellefonte
Catcher: Nathan Gustkey, Philipsburg-Osceola
Second base: Alex Gavlock, Bald Eagle Area
Outfield: Hayden Vaughn, Bald Eagle Area
Designated hitter: Max Rogers, Bellefonte
Comments