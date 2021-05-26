Centre County softball, baseball players make a big impact on Mountain League All-Star lists

The Mountain League announced its all-star lists for the 2021 softball and baseball seasons — and Centre County is well represented.

Centre County athletes particularly dominated the softball lists, accounting for 11 of the 13 first-team spots and six more on the second team. Bellefonte’s Lexi Rogers was named both the pitcher and D.P./Off. Pitcher for the first team.

The Raiders led the way with six players on the first and second team combined, while Bald Eagle Area was second with five. BEA hurler Madison Peters was named the second-team pitcher.

Bellefonte also had the most baseball all stars, with five across both teams. In total, Centre County had five baseball players make the first team and six on the second.

Here’s a breakdown of the Centre County athletes who made the teams:

Mountain League softball all-stars

First Team

Outfield: Madison Eckley, Bald Eagle Area; Lily Gardner, Bellefonte; Noelle Webb, Penns Valley; Mara Hockenberry, Bald Eagle Area

First base: Ava Stere, Bald Eagle Area

Shortstop: Jordan McDonald, Philipsburg-Osceola; Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley

Third base: Autumn Tobias, Bald Eagle Area

Catcher: Maddie Tice, Bellefonte

D.P./Off. pitcher: Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Pitcher: Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Bellefonte’s Lexi Rogers pitches during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday, April 16, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Second Team

Outfield: Hannah Minarchick, Philipsburg-Osceola; Sara DeHaas, Bellefonte

Second base: London Cutler, Philipsburg-Osceola

Third base: Hanna Lauck, Bellefonte

Catcher: Maegan King, Bald Eagle Area

Pitcher: Madison Peters, Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle’s Mara Hockenberry (4) celebrates with Maegan King (27) after scoring during Bald Eagle Area softball’s game against Central High School at the Milesburg youth baseball complex on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Milesburg, PA. Noah Riffe Centre Daily Times, file

Mountain League baseball all-stars

First team

First base: Bobby Marsh, Bellefonte

Second base: Nick Capparelle, Bellefonte

Outfield: Jeremy Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola; Seth Shuey, Bellefonte

Designated hitter: Noah Williamson, Bald Eagle Area

Bellefonte’s Bobby Marsh reaches to make the catch for Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Nate Gustkey to be out during the game on Monday, May 10, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Second team

Pitcher: Ryan Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola; Derek Fravel, Bellefonte

Catcher: Nathan Gustkey, Philipsburg-Osceola

Second base: Alex Gavlock, Bald Eagle Area

Outfield: Hayden Vaughn, Bald Eagle Area

Designated hitter: Max Rogers, Bellefonte