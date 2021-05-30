State College softball’s Logan Soltis is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for May 15-22

State College’s Logan Soltis waits for the throw as a Mifflin County runner safely arrives at third during the game against Mifflin County on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from May 15-22 has been determined by our readers. State College softball’s Logan Soltis earned the honor with 55.48% of the vote in the poll that ran from Monday to Friday on CentreDaily.com.

Soltis had two important home runs for State College softball last week. Her two-run shot in the top of the seventh gave the Little Lions the lead and eventual 3-1 win over Tyrone on May 17.

She then hit another dinger on Thursday in an unscored scrimmage with Bald Eagle Area. Her second home run came on a 2-2 count, scoring two in the second inning of the scrimmage.

Soltis was one of five options in the poll, and finished with just over 37 percentage points more than the second-place finisher, the State High boys’ 4x100m team..

Check back Monday for the ninth athlete of the week poll for the Centre County spring sports season.